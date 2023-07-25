Son of NBA’s James hospitalized
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
The spokesman said medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on site at USC’s Galen Center on Monday morning. He was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit.
Bronny James announced in May that he would play college basketball for the Trojans, whose campus is less than two miles from the downtown arena of his father’s Los Angeles Lakers. USC’s basketball team is holding offseason practices in preparation for a two-week European tour next month.
Bruins’ captain Bergeron retires
Patrice Bergeron, who led the Boston Bruins to the 2011 championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final over two decades in which he established himself as the NHL’s dominant two-way forward and one of the most respected players in the game, announced Tuesday “with a full heart and a lot of gratitude” that he was retiring.
The Bruins are expected to retire Bergeron’s No. 37, making him the 12th player so honored. He is a certain first-ballot inductee for the Hockey Hall of Fame when he is eligible in three years.
Bergeron, who turned 38 on Monday, considered retirement last summer only to return for another season. With him as the captain and the first-line center, the Bruins set NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points, and Bergeron won an unprecedented sixth Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward.
Bergeron wrote Tuesday that he knows “how blessed and lucky I feel to have had the career that I have had, and that I have the opportunity to leave the game I love on my terms.”
