Titans’ Lewan has torn ACL
The Tennessee Titans are going to have to finish this season without left tackle Taylor Lewan because of a torn right ACL.
Lewan announced Monday on social media that an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in the Titans’ overtime win over Houston.
The three-time Pro Bowl tackle was hurt with 6:12 left in the third quarter on an incomplete pass to A.J. Brown.
Boys soccer
Class 4A Section 2 champion Peters Township defeated Brashear 7-1 Monday.
PT (10-1-1, 11-1-1) received goals from seven different players: Alex Grim, Andrew Massucci, Luke Holmes, Zach Gallagher, Matt Gryzb, Nick Adreamo and Joe Heuler.
- Daniel Sassak had a hat trick in the first half, Hunter Meade scored two goals and Belle Vernon routed Ligonier Valley 9-0 in a non-section match. The Leopards improved their record to 14-2.
- Jeremy Naser and Elijah Cincinnati each scored two goals as Trinity shut out Uniontown, 5-0, in a non-section match.
Luke Decker added a goal and Logan Errett and Colby Thomas each had two assists for the Hillers (11-2). Cincinnati also had an assist.
Uniontown fell to 0-7.
Girls soccer
Playoff-bound Bentworth played to a 1-1 tie with South Allegheny in a nonsection match Monday.
Cassidy Sicchitano scored the goal for the Bearcats, who are 10-4-1. South Allegheny is 8-5-1.
Field hockey
Pine-Richland edged Peters Township 4-1 Monday. Amy Wilson scored for the Indians.
