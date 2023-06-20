Steelers sign Kwiatkoski
The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, and released wide receiver Anthony Miller on Tuesday.
Kwiatkoski was brought in for a tryout during minicamp.
Kwiatkoski was drafted by Chicago in the fourth round in 2016 and played four seasons with the Bears before joining the Las Vegas Raiders for two seasons (2020-21).
Last year he played for the Atlanta Falcons and primarily played on special teams. He played in 12 games and finished with seven special teams tackles.
Kwiatkoski played at Bethel Park High School and was part of their 2008 WPIAL Championship team. He played college ball at West Virginia.
In the NFL
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to nine counts of weapons violations in connection with his arrest at a Logan Airport security checkpoint with two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.
Jones was charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card. He was also charged with an airport security violation. Jones was released on a $30,000 cash bail pending an Aug. 18 probable cause hearing, his attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, said.
The Patriots drafted Jones in the fourth round in 2022 and he played in 13 games, starting two.
Jones’ troubles predate his arrival in New England.
While in college, he was kicked off the Southern California football team in 2018 after two seasons because of academic issues. Later that year he served 45 days of house arrest after police said he burglarized a Panda Express. After transferring to Arizona State, Jones was suspended for most of the 2020 season because of a violation of team rules.
- The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed running back Sony Michel, a member of their Super Bowl championship team.
Michel rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns and caught 21 passes during the 2021-22 season for the Rams, who acquired him from New England in a preseason trade.
In soccer
Lionel Messi is expected to make his Major League Soccer debut with Inter Miami at a July 21 home game.
The club and Messi have agreed to terms and are finalizing paperwork and a visa. Messi will be signing a contract through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026. He will be paid $50 million to $60 million per year, the team said.
In the NBA
Kyle Kuzma will be a free agent when the league’s annual offseason shopping period starts next week.
Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option with the Washington Wizards for next season, meaning he will be a free agent.
In hockey
Forward Zemgus Girgensons is returning to the Buffalo Sabres for a 10th season after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract.
The 29-year-old Girgensons is the team’s longest-serving active player and was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next month.
