High school baseball
Ryan Craig and Adam Wolfe had run-scoring hits in the top of the eighth and Wolfe worked out of a jam in the bottom of the inning as Fort Cherry edged Brentwood 8-7 Thursday in Class 2A Section 4.
Fort Cherry moves to 4-1 both in the section and overall. Brentwood slips to 1-4, 1-5.
The Rangers led 5-0 in the second inning and 6-3 in the seventh before Brentwood scored three times in the seventh to force extra innings.
Wolfe and Mitchell Cook each drove in two runs for the Rangers. Cook hit a solo home run in the second inning.
Wolfe pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.
- Corey Wise drove in two early runs and pitched a complete game as West Greene defeated Waynesburg 8-2 in a non-section game Thursday.
Wise scattered 10 hits and did not walk a batter. He struck out six as West Greene improved its record to 4-3. The Pioneers have won four in a row.
West Greene scored five runs in the first inning and two in the second to forge a 7-1 lead. Hunter Hamilton, who was 3-for-3, hit a solo home run in the sixth.
Waynesburg (3-3) outhit West Greene 10-7. Lincoln Pack and Alex Van Sickle each had a double.
- Jack Sacco pitched and hit Monessen to an 11-1 victory over Mapletown in a Section 2 game in Class A action.
Sacco struck out five and walked none and had two singles and drove in four for Monessen (2-2, 2-4). Kody Kuhns hit two doubles and RJ DiEugenio went 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs.
- Undefeated Peters Township set up a big series next week with defending state champion Bethel Park by defeating Thomas Jefferson 7-1 in Class 5A Section 4.
Sam Miller homered for the second consecutive day, Jack Lutte drove in three runs and Bryce Thompson smacked two doubles as PT (4-0, 8-0) moved into a tie for first place with Bethel Park. The Indians host BP Monday night.
The Indians’ Tucker Ferris, Luke Markowski and Wes Parker combined on a six-hitter.
High school softball
Aubry Krivak went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBI and was the winning pitcher as Burgettstown rolled to an 18-1 win over Carlynton in Class 2A Section 1.
Krivak had a three-run homer and two-run single during Burgettstown’s 12-run second inning. Peyton Mermon went 3-for-3 and scored three times, and Madison Kozares and Payton Gratchen each had three RBI.
Burgettstown is 2-2 in section and 5-4 overall.
- Waynesburg ran its winning streak to five games with a 14-11 victory over Mt. Pleasant in Class 3A Section 3.
The win moves Waynesburg (3-0, 5-1) into a first-place tie with South Allegheny and the Raiders have gotten there on their hitting. They had 17 hits against Mt. Pleasant (1-3, 2-6) and scored in all but one inning.
Morgan Stephenson had another big game, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double and three runs. Kylee Goodman went 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBI, Hannah Wood was 4-for-5 and drove in three and Paige Jones had three hits, three runs and three RBI.
- West Greene stayed unbeaten in Class A Section 2 with a 9-0 home win over Mapletown.
Kiley Meek was the winning pitcher striking out six. Katie Lampe had two hits, two runs, two RBI, two stolen bases and a double to lead West Greene (4-0, 4-3) at the plate. London Whipkey doubled and BreAnn Jackson drove in a pair.
Mapletown is 2-2 in section and 3-2 overall.
- Sofia Celaschi tossed a five-inning shutout and Charleroi won for the second consecutive day, 10-0, over visiting California in Class 2A Section 3.
The win moved the Cougars above the .500 mark in section play at 2-1. They are 2-3 overall.
Charleroi did the bulk of its damage with two five-run innings. Leena Henderson had a triple, the game’s only extra-base hit, and McKenna DeUnger and Madalynn Lancy each drove in a pair.
Celaschi did not issue a walk and struck out eight.
California falls to 1-2 both in section and overall.
- Bethel Park scored an unearned run in the fifth inning to break a tie and beat visiting Canon-McMillan 4-3 in a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 6A championship game.
Makenzie Wade pitched a four-hitter and Ali Sniegocki, homered, doubled and figured into all four runs for Bethel Park (4-0, 4-3).
Samantha Merkle had a double for Canon-Mac (1-1, 1-2).
- Bentworth shut down Washingtonh, 5-0, through the middle innings on the way to an 11-5 victory in Class 2A Section 3.
Winning pitcher Jaclyn Tater struck out 11 and went 2-for-4 with two runs for the Bearcats (1-3, 2-6). Laura Vittone was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Morgan Winters doubled for Washington (0-3, 0-4).
- West Allegheny moved into a first-place tie with Trinity in Class 5A Section 4 with an 18-3 win over South Fayette.
Winning pitcher Elly Vicari-Baker hit two doubles and Ava Henke drove in five runs as West A improved to 4-0 in section and 5-1 overall.
Stephanie Binek had a double for South Fayette (1-4, 4-5).
- Emma Augustine fired a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts, Adoria Waldier homered twice and doubled, and Yough blanked Ringgold 6-0 in Class 4A Section 2.
Olivia Vecchio had a double for Ringgold (1-4, 2-5).