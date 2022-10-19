Girls soccer
Waynesburg prepared for the upcoming WPIAL Class A playoffs with a 3-0 win over Trinity in a non-section match Wednesday.
Ashlyn Basinger led the Raiders (14-3) with two goals and one assist. Ella Miller scored the other goal.
- Class 3A Section 2 runner-up Elizabeth Forward was a 4-0 winner over Charleroi in non-section action.
Women’s soccer
Senior Lindsie Galbreath recorded her first career multi-goal game Wednesday as the California defeated host Slippery Rock 3-1 in PSAC West action.
Galbreath tallied a pair of goals on three shots. She leads the Vulcans with a career-high five goals.
Football great dead at 100
Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100.
Trippi was one of football’s most versatile players, lining up at multiple positions on offense, defense and special teams. He is the only member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to have 1,000 yards rushing, receiving and passing in his career.
The son of a Pennsylvania coal miner, Trippi had a simple explanation for his dazzling array of skills.
In the NBA
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 24 points in his debut with Detroit, helping the Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 113-109 Wednesday night.
Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick last summer, had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in an impressive NBA debut.
Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick last year, had 18 points and 10 assists. Cunningham’s last assist set up Isaiah Stewart for a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds left that gave the Pistons a four-point lead.
- Bradley Beal scored 23 points and Kyle Kuzma added 20 as the Washington Wizards led wire to wire and beat the rebuilding Indiana Pacers 114-107.
The Wizards won their second straight season opener for the first time since 2004-05.
Indiana was led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 26 points and rookie Bennedict Mathurin’s 19. But after Indiana gave up 12 of the first 18 points, Washington kept the Pacers mostly out of reach.
