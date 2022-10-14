In baseball
Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever and the 1979 Cy Young winner, has died. He was 69.
Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice, The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Ga.
Sutter is considered one of the first pitchers to throw a split-finger fastball. The right-hander played 12 seasons in the major leagues, was a six-time All-Star and ended up with 300 saves over his career.
Sutter debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. The reliever won the Cy Young in 1979 in a season where he had 37 saves, 2.22 ERA and 110 strikeouts.
He joined the St. Louis Cardinals and played with them from 1981 to 1984.
Boys soccer
Trinity scored the final four goals of the match – coming from four different players – and the Hillers defeated Laurel Highlands 4-1 Thursday night in a Class 3A Section 3 contest.
LH (5-9, 8-10) took a 1-0 lead in the first half before goals by Trinity’s Talon Gardner and Braeden Knight put the Hillers on top 2-1 at halftime.
John Garcia and Connor Smith scored in the second half to secure the win for Trinity (9-5, 11-5), which has clinched a WPIAL playoffs berth. Pairings for the postseason will be announced Wednesday.
