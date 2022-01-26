W&J ranked No. 17
The Washington & Jefferson College baseball team earned the No. 17 spot in the 2022 D3baseball.com/NCBWA Preseason Top 25 poll.
The Presidents received 237 points in the preseason poll. Salisbury University, the defending Division III champion, garnered 24 of the 25 first place votes. SUNY Cortland, Marietta, Johns Hopkins and Adrian round out the top five.
W&J finished the 2021 season with a 37-3 record.
In the NFL
The Minnesota Vikings have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager, according to a person with knowledge of the process, taking an innovative turn by bringing in an analytics expert from Cleveland’s front office who once worked on Wall Street.
Adofo-Mensah, the vice president of football operations for the Browns for the past two years, was one of two finalists the Vikings identified from an initial pool of eight candidates.
As part of the NFL’s reward system for teams developing minority coaches and front-office personnel, the Browns will receive compensatory third-round draft picks in each of the next two years.
- Anthony Levine announced his retirement after a decade with the Baltimore Ravens.
The team said Levine will transition into a scouting and coaching role for the Ravens in 2022.
In college basketball
Chris Mack is out as Louisville men’s basketball coach after he and the school agreed to part ways. Assistant Mike Pegues has been named interim coach for the remainder of the Cardinals’ season.
Interim athletic directory Josh Heird said that Mack will be paid $4.8 million between this fiscal year and the next three fiscal years.
Mack leaves after going 6-8 since returning Dec. 1 from a six-game suspension by the school for failing to follow university guidelines in his handling of an extortion attempt by fired Cardinals assistant coach Dino Gaudio last spring.
In the NBA
Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 points in his return from a knee injury, Onyeka Okongwu also scored 18 off the bench and the Atlanta Hawks recovered from a slow start to beat the struggling Sacramento Kings 121-104 on Wednesday night.
The Hawks relied on their backups for their fifth consecutive win. Atlanta’s bench outscored Sacramento’s backups 70-24, including a 41-11 advantage in the first half.
- Amir Coffey scored 19 points, Luke Kennard added 17 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history.
In the NHL
James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad’s old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.
Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose’s best penalty killer when Washington came up empty on four power plays.