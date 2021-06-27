Rohanna finishes in top 20
Rachel Rohanna dropped a stroke in Sunday’s final round of the Prasco Charity Championship, but still managed to finish in the top 20.
The Waynesburg graduate who was recently hired as the Waynebsurg University women’s golf coach shot 1-over 73 in the final round to finish with a three-day total of 1-under 215. She finished in a three-way tie in 18th place.
Meghan MacLauren shot 3-under 69 Sunday to win the tournament with a three-round total of 9-under 207.
Rohanna birdied No. 2 to go to 3-under for the tournament, but bogeyed two of the next three holes to play the front nine in 1-over 37.
Rohanna carded two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine for an even-par 36.
Extreme heat delays Olympic trials
The U.S. track and field trials came to a halt Sunday afternoon with temperatures reaching 108 degrees (42 Celsius). One athlete, heptathlete Taliyah Brooks, was carted off the field in a wheelchair but was planning on returning in the evening to finish the competition.
Fans were filing into the stadium for the headline races of the final day of Olympic qualifying when, at around 3 p.m., the track announcer came onto the PA system and said action was being suspended due to extreme heat. He asked all spectators to evacuate.
Brooks had been in fourth place after five of the seven heptathlon events; it is considered among the most grueling contests in track and field. She had been listed as a “DNS” – did not start – in the sixth event, the javelin. Hours after she was taken out on a wheelchair, USA Track and Field said she had been granted a request to re-enter the javelin competition, where she would get three throws when the action resumed in the evening. After that, she would join the last event, the 800 meters.
The program was scheduled to resume at 8:30 p.m. PDT. Among those still waiting to secure spots in the Olympics were Noah Lyles in the men’s 200, and Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin, who were set to face off in the women’s 400 hurdles.
Earlier, JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump, contested under cloudless skies in 105-degree temperatures. Harrison was also entered in the long jump, which had been pushed back to the evening.
A record heat wave settled in over the Pacific Northwest for the second day, with the temperature in Portland, two hours north on Interstate 5, reaching an all-time record of 110.
In tennis
Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Johanna Konta, the only British woman seeded in singles at Wimbledon, was dropped from the tournament Sunday because a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19.
The All England Club said the 27th-seeded Konta was determined to have been in close contact with the team member and so is required to self-isolate for 10 days.
The Grand Slam tournament begins Monday. It was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the first time since 1945 that Wimbledon wasn’t contested.
Konta, a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2017, is the first singles player in either the women’s or men’s bracket to be withdrawn from the field because of coronavirus protocols.
The 30-year-old Konta also was a semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2016 and the French Open in 2019.