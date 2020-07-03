Meadows suspends onsite race wagering
The Meadows Racetrack & Casino announced Friday that onsite race wagering will temporarily be suspended starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday night.
Live racing at the track will continue, though without fans as public access to the racetrack and racing operations will be prohibited.
Browns’ Njoku asks to be traded
Agent Drew Rosenhaus has asked the Cleveland Browns to trade tight end and former first-round draft pick David Njoku, a person familiar with the request told the Associated Press on Friday.
Rosenhaus wants his client out of Cleveland, but the Browns, who picked up the fifth-year contract option on Njoku in April, have no plans to move him, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly commenting on the situation.
Rosenhaus told ESPN that “it is in David’s best interest to find a new team at this time.” He did not respond to a message from the AP seeking further comment.
Njoku was selected with the No. 29 overall pick in 2017. He caught 88 passes for 1,025 yards and scored eight touchdowns in his first two seasons. However, he broke his wrist in Week 2 last season against the New York Jets, underwent surgery and played in just four games.
His future in Cleveland came into question when the Browns signed two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper in free agency, and again after the club drafted Harrison Bryant, the John Mackey Award winner in college last season from Florida Atlantic, in the fourth round.
However, both general manager Andrew Berry and first-year coach Kevin Stefanski have consistently said during the offseason that they believe Njoku can contribute for the Browns.
“We still have a ton of belief in David,‘’ Berry said after the draft in April. “He’s very talented. Obviously, he was not on the field much last year, but he’s a guy with outstanding physical tools, he has proven NFL production and we still think the future is very bright with him here.”
Navy-Lafayette football game canceled
The coronavirus pandemic is already impacting the 2020 college football schedule, with the Sept. 12 game between Lafayette and Navy the latest to be canceled.
Lafayette informed the Naval Academy that it cannot bring its football team back to campus in time to meet medical advisory guidelines. Navy, which already had its Aug. 29 opener against Notre Dame moved out of Ireland because of the pandemic. is seeking to fill the date with another opponent.
Power in front
Will Power brought back normalcy to Indianapolis on Friday.
After a two-month race delay and a one-month hiatus between IndyCar’s first two races, Power reclaimed his status as the favorite for Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix favorite by overtaking Jack Harvey in the final seconds of qualifying with a pole-winning run on the track’s road course.
“I left nothing on the table on that lap,” Power said. “I knew that Harvey had a pretty good time up there, so I put on my best set (of tires) for the final run and thankfully it was enough.”
Barely enough on an unusual – and rare – qualifying day.
Simon Pagenaud, Power’s teammate and the defending race winner, didn’t make it past the first round. Five-time series champion Scott Dixon missed out on the final round. And two-time series winner Josef Newgarden, also with Team Penske, didn’t even complete a lap after making the fast six.
