Wild Things moves
The Frontier League season gets underway Thursday and the Wild Things’ roster is almost set.
Teams were required to be down to 28 active players Sunday, but Washington already has trimmed its roster to 25, one above the limit for the regular season.
Over the weekend, Washington released outfielders Jordan Anderson, Trevor McKinley and Nate Thompson, first basemen Jacob Bockelie and Josh Rehwaldt, second baseman J.R. Davis and pitcher Nate Pawelczyk.
Washington played two exhibition games over thr weekend, playing Lake Erie to a 2-2 tie on Friday and losing 1-0 on Saturday.
In golf
Wei-Ling Shu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory.
She closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn.
Jutanugarn had a 70. Jessica Korda was third at 10 under after a 70.
In boxing
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has signed a contract to fight Deontay Wilder for the third time, the British boxer’s American promoter said Sunday.
Top Rank said on its official Twitter page that the fight will take place in Las Vegas on July 24, with a video showing Fury signing the contract.
Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round in Las Vegas in February last year to take the WBC belt from the American. Their first fight, in December 2018, ended in a draw.
A U.S. arbitrator ruled that Fury was contractually bound to fulfil a third fight with Deontay Wilder, and that it had to take place by Sept. 15.
Fury had planned to fight Anthony Joshua, the WBA, WBO and IBF titleholder, in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14 for the undisputed heavyweight championship but that had to be scrapped.
- Scotland’s Josh Taylor knocked down Jose Ramirez in the sixth and seventh rounds and unanimously outpointed him Saturday night to become the undisputed junior welterweight champion.
All three judges scored it 114-112.
Taylor’s big left counter cross to the jaw dropped Ramirez early in the sixth round and he used a destructive left uppercut in the seventh round. The second knockdown clearly dazed Ramirez, as referee Kenny Bayless had to ask him twice to step forward without stumbling.
Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs), who already held the WBA and IBF titles, is the first Scottish fighter to attain undisputed status after taking Ramirez’s WBC and WBO belts.
Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) had only been knocked down twice in his career previously.
In auto racing
Max Verstappen took the lead in the Formula One championship race for the first time in his career with a dominating victory Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix, his first win on the vaunted circuit.
Verstappen took control of the race right at the start from the second position, in part because pole sitter Charles Leclerc did not start the race as a result of a mechanical issue.
Verstappen darted in front of Valtteri Bottas and led start to finish for his second win of the season and 12th of his career.
The Red Bull driver took a four-point lead over seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton in the standings.
Ex-MSU player sought
Detroit police named a former Michigan State University basketball star as the suspect in a deadly shooting late Saturday.
Keith Appling, 29, was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 66-year-old man, according to a police news release. The slain man was not immediately identified.
Police said Appling and the man got into an argument Saturday evening that escalated into a physical fight. Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding the man. Police said Appling drove away from the scene and has not been captured.