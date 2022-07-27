In auto racing
Kurt Busch will miss Sunday’s NASCAR race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with concussion-like symptoms and be replaced again by Ty Gibbs in the Toyota for 23XI Racing.
The team said Wednesday that Busch has not been cleared to race for a second consecutive week. He crashed in qualifying last Saturday at Pocono Raceway and missed the next day’s race.
Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of NFL and NASCAR Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, made his Cup debut last weekend as Busch’s replacement in the No. 45. He finished 16th.
- The fight over IndyCar champion Alex Palou is headed to court as Chip Ganassi Racing filed a civil lawsuit in Indiana against the Spanish driver who is attempting to leave the team at the end of the season.
Palou is in his second season driving for Ganassi. The team owner said he picked up the exclusive option he held on Palou for the 2023 season. Palou, meanwhile, says he informed CGR he does not intend to return, and McLaren Racing said it has signed the driver for next year.
The lawsuit names both Palou and ALPA Racing, which is listed as Palou’s “racing entity” as defendants.
“Alex Palou is under contract with Chip Ganassi Racing through the end of the 2023 season,” the team said in a statement. “He is a valued member of our team, and we will continue to support him in chasing wins, podiums, and IndyCar championships.
“As the result of a competing racing team improperly attempting to contract with him notwithstanding the clear terms of our contract, we are proceeding to legal process pursuant to the contract.”
In the Olympics
The German government indicated Wednesday that it was willing to pay further compensation to the families of 11 Israeli athletes killed at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich by a Palestinian group. Family members of the athletes have criticized the proposed amount as “insulting.”
Relatives of the athletes have long criticized how German authorities handled the attack and its aftermath. Demands for further compensation have threatened to overshadow a planned memorial event for the 50th anniversary of the massacre.
Germany’s Interior Ministry said it was holding talks with the relatives and “an offer of further recognition payments to the surviving relatives of the victims of the attack” was planned, adding that “the memorial ceremony of the 50th anniversary should be the occasion for a clear political classification of the events of 1972.”
Members of the Palestinian group Black September broke into the Olympic Village and took athletes from Israel’s national team hostage on Sept. 5, 1972, with the goal of forcing the release of prisoners held by Israel and two left-wing extremists in West German jails.
Eleven Israelis and a West German police officer died during the attack, including during a botched rescue attempt.
Immediately after the attack, Germany made payments to the relatives of the victims amounting to about $2.09 million, according to the Interior Ministry.
Pens re-sign Heinen
The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with forward Danton Heinen on a one-year contract.
The one-way deal will run through the 2022-23 campaign and carries an average annual value of $1 million.
Heinen, 27, finished his first season with Pittsburgh in 2021-22, recording 18 goals, 15 assists and 33 points in 76 games.