Cal women win opener in OT
The seventh-ranked California University women’s basketball team allowed only one field goal over the final 12 minutes and opened the season Friday with a 70-67 overtime victory against West Liberty during the MEC/PSAC Challenge in Charleston, W.Va.
Point guard Ciaira Loyd had a big game for the Vulcans, scoring a game-high 28 points to go with four assists and five steals.
Neither team made a field goal during overtime but Cal outscored West Liberty 5-2 at the free-throw line. The Hilltoppers missed a pair of potential game-tying three-pointers in the final 11 seconds of overtime.
Dejah Terrell scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Cal. Karly McCutcheon paced West Liberty with 16 points.
In golf
PGA Tour Champions points leader Steven Alker shot his second straight bogey-free round at the Charles Schwab Championship on Friday, a 7-under 64 that gave him a one-shot lead over Padraig Harrington.
Alker made seven birdies at Phoenix Country Club to reach 13 under through two rounds, keeping him comfortably in front of the only player who can overtake him for the Schwab Cup. Harrington also shot 64 and was 12 under, but needs to win and have Alker finish outside the top five to win the PGA Tour Champions season championship.
Retief Goosen shot 64 and was tied for third at 10 under with Brian Gay, who shot 65.
n Maria Fassi always knew a good putting stroke to go along with her explosive power would lead to low scores. She picked a good time for it to finally come together.
Fassi powered her way across the rain-softened Pelican Golf Club and rode a smooth putting stroke to an 8-under 62, her career low on the LPGA Tour, giving her a two-shot lead in the Pelican Women’s Championship.
This is the final tournament before the leading 60 players qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship with its $7 million purse.
In baseball
The Atlanta Braves signed right-hander Nick Anderson to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract on Friday.
Under terms of the deal announced by the Braves, The 32-year-old Anderson will earn $875,000 while he is in the majors and $185,000 if he is in the minors.
Kentucky rolls over Duquesne
Antonio Reeves scored 18 points, CJ Fredrick added 14 and No. 4 Kentucky ran away from Duquesne, 77-52, on Friday night.
The Wildcats (2-0) played their second consecutive game without Oscar Tshiebwe, last year’s consensus national player of the year, who’s recovering from a procedure on his right knee last month. Coach John Calipari said after the game that Tshiebwe was ahead of schedule but it wasn’t clear whether he would be available Tuesday night against Michigan State in Indianapolis.
Daimion Collins also missed his second consecutive game because of the recent death of his father in Texas. The Wildcats welcomed back point guard Sahvir Wheeler from a right leg injury, and the senior had 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in 27 minutes, helping Kentucky’s fast pace against the Dukes (1-1).
“Sahvir did good,” Calipari said. “He played more minutes than I wanted to play him, but I think our guards are going to play 20 to 25, 27 minutes, depending on who plays well.”
Reeves and Fredrick again set the tone with impressive perimeter shooting to follow up their debuts on Monday night against Howard, when Reeves scored 22 points and Fredrick had 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.