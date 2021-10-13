Boys soccer
Bentworth won the second boys soccer section title in the school’s history Wednesday, when the Bearcats raced to a five-goal first-half lead and defeated host Beth-Center 8-0 in Class A Section 4.
The win moves Bentworth to 9-0-1 in the section and 13-1-1 overall. The Bearcats have not lost since Sept. 4 and have won each of their last four matches via shutout.
Landon Urcho led the way for the Bearcats against Beth-Center (0-10, 0-14) by scoring three goals. Jerzy Timlin and John Scott each contributed a pair of goals and Tucker McMurray had the other goal. Timlin and Scott each had two assists.
- Alex Tush scored four goals, Aidan Belcastro added three and Trinity rolled to an 8-1 win over Ringgold in Class 3A Section 3.
Trinity overcame a slow start as the Hillers trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Josh Lent also found the net for playoff-bound Trinity, which concluded its section play with a 9-3-2 record. The Hillers are 10-3-2 overall.
Ringgold finishes section play at 5-9 and 6-9 overall.
- Waynesburg and McGuffey played to a 0-0 tie in Class 2A Section 3.
Waynesburg goalkeeper Chase Henkins made 22 saves to keep McGuffey (7-2-2, 8-3-2) off the scoreboard.
- Charleroi wrapped up its fifth consecutive Class 2A Section 3 title with an 11-0 victory over Brownsville. Eben McIntyre led the Cougars with five goals.
Men’s soccer
Behind two goals from junior Evan Blunkosky, California University captured a 2-1 victory over West Liberty in non-conference action Wednesday at the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility.
In the first half, Diego Rodriguez played a corner kick to Kobe Norfleet to put a cross into the box and Blunkosky was able to head the ball into the corner of the net to give the Vulcans a 1-0 lead in just the third minute.
After halftime, West Liberty tied the score at the 56:15-mark. The Vulcans reclaimed the lead in the 68th minute when Blunkosky scored his second goal after he took a cross from Norfleet and put a sliding kick past the goalie to give Cal a 2-1 lead.
In the NFL
ESPN has signed a five-year agreement with the NFL to broadcast the Monday night game during the first weekend of the playoffs, beginning this season.
The announcement was made by ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro at the CAA World Congress of Sport. The NFL announced last month that it was moving the Saturday early afternoon game on wild-card weekend to Monday night.
There will be two games on Saturday (4:35 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:05 p.m., 4:40 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).
The Monday night game will also air on ABC while ESPN2 will feature an alternate feed with Peyton and Eli Manning.
CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said before the season started that CBS will have the Sunday late afternoon game, which will again feature a kids-focused broadcast on Nickelodeon. NBC is expected to have the Sunday night game as one of its two that weekend.
CBS also has two games while Fox and ESPN/ABC have one apiece. ESPN and ABC will also have a Saturday doubleheader the final week of the regular season.
- Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was back on the practice field for Wednesday’s light workout.
If all goes well over the next few days, he might be playing Sunday against one of his favorite teams – Houston.
In soccer
Tim Weah scored on a shot that deflected off the goalkeeper in the 66th minute after Sergiño Dest started the comeback from a first-minute deficit, and the United States rallied past Costa Rica 2-1 on Wednesday night to ease pressure as World Cup qualifying neared the halfway point.