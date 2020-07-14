Penguins times set
The NHL has announced that the Pittsburgh Penguins will open the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Qualifying Round.
Additionally, the hockey world will also get its first taste of NHL action on July 28 at 4:00 PM ET, when the Penguins take on their cross-state rival, the Philadelphia Flyers, in an exhibition game marking the first NHL contest in over four months.
Each of the first three games in the series will start at 8 p.m. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will be set at a later date.
The first NHL action for the Penguins will be July 28 when they play the Philadelphia Flyers in an exhibition game. Start time will be 4 p.m.
In the NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a one-yearcontract and plan to use him at right guard.
The 38-year-old Peters enters his 17th season in the NFL and 12th in Philadelphia. He’ll replace three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who tore his left Achilles tendon last month and will miss the season.
The Eagles selected Andre Dillard with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft to play left tackle. Dillard started four games as a rookie.
• The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to a four-year contract that could be worth up to $85 million, the latest in a lavish spending spree by the Super Bowl champions as they continue to lock up their core pieces as training camp approaches.
The deal for Jones, which comes on the heels of a record-setting 10-year extension for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, includes $60 million in guarantees.
Asia swing unlikely for PGA
The PGA Tour first started going to Asia in 2009 with the HSBC Champions, a World Golf Championship. Since then, it added events in Malaysia and South Korea, and then Malaysia gave way to the Zozo Championship in Japan, which Tiger Woods won last year.
This strange year of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to mean no Asia swing at all.
China announced last week it was canceling all sporting events for the rest of 2020 except for trials related to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The HSBC Champions is said to have little interest in moving, mainly because the acronym stands for Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corp. It’s all about the market it serves.
As for the other Asia events?
The tour has begun exploring the idea of moving each to the western part of the United States for this fall only.
In baseball
About 10 Major League Baseball umpires have opted out this season, choosing not to work games in the shortened schedule because of concerns over the coronavirus.
In basketball
Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings became the latest NBA player to reveal that he has the coronavirus, making the announcement Tuesday and saying he has hopes to join his team for the league’s restart later this summer.
Barnes is the only player who has started all 64 of the Kings’ games this season.
