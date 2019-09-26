Chargers’ Gordon ends holdout
Melvin Gordon called Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn on Wednesday night to let him know he was ending his holdout.
Lynn wasn’t ready to believe it until the fifth-year running back walked through the door at the team’s complex. That happened Thursday morning as Gordon took part in his first practice since the final day of minicamp on June 13.
Gordon missed training camp and LA’s first three games as he held out for 65 days in the vain hopes of getting a new contract.
Lynn said he wasn’t concerned about Gordon’s frame of mind after their long conversation.
“That was the biggest concern, but I’m telling you that he’s in a good place right now. He just wanted to play football,” Lynn said.
Gordon did not appear during Thursday’s media availability. He is expected to take questions after Friday’s practice.
Lynn said he doubts Gordon would be ready to play Sunday when the Chargers (1-2) visit Miami but he wanted to assess his conditioning and agility during practices before making a final decision.
Boys soccer
Elijah Cincinnati, Logan Errett and Alex Tush combined for seven goals as Trinity knocked off previously undefeated Belle Vernon 7-0 Thursday night in Section 3-AAA.
Cincinnati scored three goals and assisted on another to lead the Trinity onslaught. Errett and Tush each scored two goals and Mason Pendergast had an assist as the Hillers, who led 4-0 at halftime, improved to 5-2 in the section and 6-3 overall.
Goalkeeper Colby Thomas blanked Belle Vernon (8-1, 11-1), which lost for the first time since last year’s playoffs.
- Canon-McMillan broke a scoreless tie with a pair of goals in the second half to slip past visiting Baldwin 2-0 in Section 2-AAAA.
Joey Fonagy opened the scoring, finding the net with a penalty kick. With about 25 minutes remaining, Anderson Jones scored an insurance goal on a header off a corner kick by Luke Gladden.
Canon-McMillan (7-1-1, 10-2-1) has won four in a row.
- Bentworth and host Brentwood played to a 2-2 tie in Section 4-A.
Brian Hustava and Jaxon Selvoski scored the goals for Bentworth, which is 5-3-1 in section and 7-4-1 overall. Brentwood remains in first place in the section at 6-1-2. The Spartans are 6-2-2 overall.
- Peters Township used a pair of first-half goals to beat visiting South Park 2-0 in a non-section game.
Nathan Farmer and Zachary Gallagher each had a goal for PT, which improved its record to 2-5-2.
In golf
Slow starts plagued Adam Scott last season, a prime reason the former No. 1 player in the world was winless despite solid overall numbers. After taking a brief break, the 39-year-old Australian is back and emphasizing quicker, more aggressive starts.
Andrew Landry is just looking for a jump-start after missing the cuts in the first two events of the PGA Tour this season.
Scott and Landry shot 7-under 65 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Safeway Open.
Francesco Molinari and Matthew NeSmith were a stroke back. Cameron Champ, Adam Long and Chris Baker shot 67.
Former NFL quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo opened with a 70. Romo is playing on a sponsor exemption. If he makes the cut, he will skip Sunday’s NFL broadcast in Chicago between the Bears and Minnesota Vikings.
- Mi Jung Hur shot a 9-under 63 to take the first-round lead in the Indy Women in Tech Championship.
Hur had a bogey-free round at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.
