Another milestone for Palone
Dave Palone, harness racing’s all-time winningest driver with 19,683 victories, added another honor to his Hall of Fame career Wednesday at The Meadows. When he piloted Lous Sassin to victory in a Keystone Classic, Palone passed $150 million in career purses. The win lifted his earnings total to $150,003,463.
Palone’s success might not have been predicted as he had no harness racing in his background when his father Butch introduced him to the sport.
After learning the trade from trainer Herman Hylkema and others, Palone began driving in 1982 when he earned a less-than-robust $1,955 in 14 starts. But as he gained confidence and attracted more competitive horses, the purses began flowing.
In girls soccer
Ella Richey scored 4:41 left in double overtime to give Chartiers-Houston a 4-3 victory over Steel Valley.
The Bucs, who trailed 3-0 at halftime got goals from Bella Hess, Ashley Horvath and Ava Capezolli to tie it in the second half and send it into overtime.
In boys soccer
Three players scored two goals to help Chartiers-Houston shut out Beth-Center 6-0.
Tyler Weber, Jared Waggett and Juan Melena each scored twice. Landon Oliverio got the shutout.
- Brentwood shut out California, 10-0.
- Andrew Massucci had a hat trick to help Peters Township to a 5-2 victory over Bethel Park.
Alex Grim and Blake Gabelhart had the other goals.
• Freshman Ryan Torboli earned his first shutout as Trinity blanked Albert Gallatin, 2-0 in Section 3-AAA.
Zach Thornburg scored in the first half andOwen Baker added the second goal for Trinity (2-1-1, 3-1-1).
In girls field hockey
Delphina Yandael scored twice to pace Hempfield to a 4-3 victory over Peters Township.
Serafina Forlini scored twice for PT.