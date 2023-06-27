Charleroi hires Greer as coach
The Charleroi School Board hired Joe Greer on Tuesday night to become the Cougars’ boys basketball coach.
Greer succeeds longtime Cougars coach Bill Wiltz.
While Greer has an extensive coaching resume, this will be his first head coaching job. He spent the last two years as an assistant at Northgate.
In auto racing
Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.
Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said.
Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.
Johnson’s race team, Legacy Motor Club, announced on Twitter it was withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.
In the NHL
There were plenty of questions about Pierre-Luc Dubois’ future after he informed the Winnipeg Jets he didn’t plan on re-signing with them.
Those questions were answered Tuesday by a major sign-and-trade deal that has him headed to Los Angeles.
The Kings acquired Dubois after he agreed to terms on an eight-year extension worth $8.5 million annually. The 25-year-old center was a restricted free agent and wanted to get his long-term future resolved.
Winnipeg will get center Gabriel Vilardi, forwards Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick in 2024.
• While the San Jose Sharks have acquired a goaltender, they’re still looking to trade their best player.
The Sharks acquired goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the New Jersey Devils. They’re still looking to deal Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson to a contender.
• The Colorado Avalanche traded young forward Alex Newhook to the Montreal Canadiens for a late first- and an early second-round pick, plus a minor-leaguer.
• The St. Louis Blues have acquired center Kevin Hayes from the Philadelphia Flyers for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft. The Flyers are retaining half of Hayes’ $7.14 million salary cap hit for the next three years.
In football
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35.
Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa (Fla.) County Sheriff’s Office.
