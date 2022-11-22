Wild Things bring back Showalter
The Wild Things have picked up the option and extended the contract of starting pitcher Justin Showalter for the 2023 Frontier League season.
Showalter started five games in 2022, pitching his way to a 4-1 record and a 2.73 ERA. In 29.2 innings, he struck out 16 and walked nine. His last three starts all were at least six innings.
“We really liked the way Justin threw for us at the end of last season,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “We feel the experience he gained from those few starts will help him settle into a key spot in our rotation.”
Showalter played his college ball at James Madison. As a grad student in 2022, he made 14 starts.
During the 2020 season, he posted a 24.2-inning streak without allowing an earned run, which is the second longest such streak at JMU since 1995.
“I feel blessed to have the opportunity for another season in Washington,” said Showalter. “I can’t wait to get back and finish what we started last year.”
In the NFL
Four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis is one of five first-year eligible players among 28 modern day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
Joining Revis as candidates for induction next year are offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney and linebacker James Harrison. Each last played in the 2017 season.
Henry Ellard and London Fletcher are semifinalists for the first time. Albert Lewis, a semifinalist in 2013, is also on the list. Ellard, who retired following the 1998 season, and Lewis, who also retired in 1998, are in their final year of eligibility as modern era players.
Torry Holt returns for the ninth time, Hines Ward and Darren Woodson are semifinalists for the seventh time and Ronde Barber makes the list for the sixth time. Zach Thomas is a fifth-timer and James Willis and Reggie Wayne are back for a fourth time.
Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Anquan Boldin, Rodney Harrison, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith Sr., Fred Taylor, DeMarcus Ware, Ricky Watters and Vince Wilfork complete the list.
- It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.
Darnold will make his season debut Sunday against the Denver Broncos after interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to bench Baker Mayfield following yet another rocky performance in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Darnold has spent the majority of the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.
- The struggling Los Angeles Rams waived veteran running back Darrell Henderson and linebacker Justin Hollins on Tuesday, abruptly cutting ties with two regular starters.
In golf
Tiger Woods is making a bigger impact off the course than inside the ropes, and he was rewarded with a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program.
Woods won the award for the second straight year while playing slightly more often.
He was recovering from a car crash in 2021 and played only two rounds of the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. This year, he played in three majors, making it to the weekend in two of them, finishing 72 holes only in the Masters.
Woods still ranked No. 1 in four of the five PIP categories. The exception was “TV Sponsor Exposure,” which is the length of time a player’s sponsor logos appear on the screen during weekend rounds.
