Boys soccer
Trinity picked up its biggest win of the season Thursday night, topping previously undefeated Belle Vernon 2-1 in a Class 3A Section 3 match at Hiller Field.
Elijah Cincinnati got Trinity started with a goal and Jeremy Naser stretched the Hillers’ lead to 2-0. Logan Errett assisted on both Trinity tallies.
Belle Vernon (9-1, 9-1) closed to within 2-1 on a goal by Nick Nagy with 20 minutes remaining, but Trinity’s defense and goalkeeper Colby Thomas came up with several big stops late to secure the victory.
Trinity improves to 8-2 in section and 8-2 overall. Belle Vernon had edged the Hillers 1-0 in the first meeting between the teams.
- Joey Fonagy had a big Thursday night, scoring three goals and powering Canon-McMillan to its third win in a row, 6-0 over Brashear in Class 4A Section 2.
Nathan Le, who scored the game-winner against Baldwin Tuesday, also had a goal, as did Owen Maher and Jacob Glancy.
C-M (5-2-1, 5-2-1) used to goalkeepers, Kaiden Reamer and Ian Thomas, for the shutout.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon broke open a close game in the second half, scoring seven goals after the intermission, and routed Albert Gallatin 9-0 Wednesday night in Class 3A Section 2.
Jillian Butchki led the way for the Leopards (8-2, 10-2) with a season-high five goals, including three in the second half.
- Ashlyn Basinger’s unassisted goal in the first half was all Waynesburg needed as the Raiders blanked Laurel Highlands 1-0 in a non-section match.
Goalkeeper McKenzie Booth made six saves and made Basinger’s goal all Waynesburg (4-8) needed.
In golf
Brittany Lincicome brought 16-month-old daughter Emery to a recent practice round at Aronimink Golf Club and let her run around the course and plop down on mom’s pink golf bag.
Back home with dad, the TV was on for the family to watch Brittany do what she does best, as one of the tour’s bigger hitters regularly found the greens she needed to emerge as a contender for another major victory.
Lincicome and Kelly Tan each shot 3-under 67 on Thursday in windy conditions at challenging Aronimink to share the lead in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Lincicome was sensational after missing the cut by one shot this past weekend at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.
Lincicome, a two-time winner of the major ANA Inspiration eight LPGA Tour victories, played bogey-free to stay even with Tan and keep her first Women’s PGA title in sight.
- Bryson DeChambeau put on another power display Thursday and it worked just as well as when he won the U.S. Open.
In his first start since winning at Winged Foot last month, DeChambeau had two-putt birdies on all three of the par 5s and two of the par 4s on his way to a 9-under 62 and a one-shot lead in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
It matched his career low, and that was all that disappointed him at the TPC Summerlin. He knew his 15-foot eagle putt from the fringe on the par-5 ninth was for his best score on the PGA Tour.
“I was not happy it didn’t go in, but I’ll take a 62,” said DeChambeau, who won this tournament two years ago. “I’m very pleased with how I played today. Didn’t hit it my best, but I put it in the right spots a lot of the times today.”
Patrick Cantlay, a winner and twice the runner-up in his last three appearances in Las Vegas, did his best to catch him. Cantlay made a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th for a 63. His only blemish was a long three-putt bogey on the 14th.
Kansas coach positive for COVID-19
Kansas coach Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his head coaching responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia.
Miles announced his positive test in a joint statement with athletic director Jeff Long, who said the positive test came back through routine testing. The school is going through contact tracing protocols to notify anybody who has been in contact with Miles, including coaches and players from Oklahoma State, who beat the Jayhawks last weekend.
“Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings (and) meetings with players,” the 66-year-old Miles said. “Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning to my team.”
Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Florida State coach Mike Norvell, Toledo’s Jason Candle and Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson also have tested positive, though each has returned to their teams.
The Jayhawks, who fell to 0-3 with their 47-7 loss to the Cowboys, have had several clusters of positive tests within their program since summer workouts resumed. One of them occurred just before a season-opening loss to Coastal Carolina.
