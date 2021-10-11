Waynesburg to host club football final
Waynesburg University’s John F. Wiley Stadium has been selected to host the 2021 National Club Football Association championship game. The game will be held Saturday, Dec. 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
“After a tough year of not seeing our NCFA teams on the field, we are excited to be going to Wiley Stadium for the first time in our first NCFA Championship in two years.” said Sandy Sanderson, president of the NCFA.
The NCFA is the only CollClubSports sanctioned inter-collegiate club tackle football league in the United States and features 20 colleges from all three divisions of the NCAA and the NAIA. Some of the top teams in the association’s power rankings include Ohio State, Pitt and Columbus (Ga.) State University.
Penguins set roster
The Pittsburgh Penguins have finalized their 23-man roster fo tonight’s season opener at Tampa Bay.
The roster includes 14 forwards (Zach Aston-Reese, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen, Sam Lafferty, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, Evan Rodrigues, Bryan Rust, Dominik Simon and Jason Zucker), seven defensemen (Brian Dumoulin, Mark Friedman, Kris Letang, John Marino, Mike Matheson, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel) and two goaltenders (Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry).
Field hockey
Eleven different Peters Township players scored goals as the Indians routed Allderdice 11-0 Monday afternoon at Cupples Stadium.
The goal scorers were Sofia Forlini, Ava Zimmer, Ella Liebscher, Serafina Forlini, Cece Backo, Annabelle Powell, Karson Martin, Anna Kokozynski, Brook Schavolt, Maddy Holmes, Elena Traficante.
Girls soccer
Bentworth got its first win over South Allegheny in more than a decade, edging the Gladiators 2-1 in a nonsection match on the Bearcats’ home field Monday night.
Tessa Charpentier scored the first goal for the Bearcats, who pulled to the .500 mark at 7-7-1. Taylor Leonetti then found the net for the game-winner.
- Ashley Horvath had a hat trick to help Chartiers-Houston to a 5-0 victory over Monessen in a Section 2-A match.
Desiree Hanq and Ella Richey had a goal apiece for the Bucs (8-3, 11-4). Grace McAvoy notched her fifth shutout after stoping nine shots.
Boys soccer
McGuffey clinched second place in Section 3-AA and secured its first playoff appearance since 2017 with a 3-1 victory over Yough on Monday.
Dylan Stewart, Andrew Brownlee and Eddie Goodman scored the goals for the Highlanders (7-2-1, 9-3-1).
Joe Obeldobel scored for Yough (6-5, 6-7).
- Kyle Fetcho scored off a header with less than two minutes remaining to give Trinity a 1-0 victory over Washington in a Class 3A Section 3 match at Wash High Stadium.
Fetcho scored of a pass from Aidan Belcstro to improve the Hillers’ record to 8-3-2 in section and 9-3-2 overall. Washington slipped to 2-8, 2-8.
- Jared Wagget scored two goals, the final one in the first two minutes of overtime, to push Chartiers-Houston to a 4-3 victory over California in a Section 4-A match.
Tyler Weber had a goal and assist and Addison Hancq added a goal for the Bucs (4-6, 6-9-1). Elijah Keene, Caleb Amoroso and Evan Robinson scored for California (2-8, 2-11).
Pitt-Clemson time set
The ACC announced that Pitt’s Oct. 23 football game against Clemson at Heinz Field will kick off at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.