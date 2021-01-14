Pirates trade Turley
Left-hander Nik Turley was traded to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash, giving Oakland a reliable reliever for late in games after losing closer Liam Hendriks in free agency.
Turley went 0-3 with a 4.98 ERA and one save over 25 relief outings – most by any big league rookie – spanning 21 2/3 innings for the Pirates in the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
The 31-year-old Turley made his major league debut with Minnesota in 2017 then didn’t pitch the next two years after working back from elbow ligament reconstructive surgery.
Wrestling
West Greene won three of the final four bouts, two by forfeit, to edge visiting Jefferson-Morgan 42-30 in Section 1-AA (1A) action Wednesday night.
Seth Burns (113) and Joshua Archer (120) won by forfeit, and Daniel Collins won by fall in 48 seconds to close out the match at 132 pounds.
The Rockets had a strong start but West Greene rallied behind some forfeits and falls from Baden Mooney (152) and Nash Bloom (172). Chase Framelli (126) had a fall for J-M.
n Washington couldn’t overcome four foreits as it lost a 42-24 loss to South Park on Thursday.
Kyle Slesh (152), Nick Blanchette (160), Mike Ewing (189) and Cameron Carter-Green (Hvy) had pins for Wash High.
Tshiebwe to Kentucky
Kentucky says former West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe has transferred to the program and will be eligible after sitting out next season per NCAA transfer rules.
The 6-9 sophomore from Congo with a 7-5 wingspan left the Mountaineers’ program on Jan. 1 for personal reasons. A preseason All-Big 12 Conference selection, Tshiebwe averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games this season for WVU. As a freshman he averaged a team-high 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while starting all 31 games.
Bama players declare for NFL draft
Four stars from Alabama’s national championship football team, including Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Mac Jones, are leaving early to enter the NFL draft.
Jones, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and defensive lineman Christian Barmore announced their intentions to leave on Thursday – all are considered potential first-round picks.
There also are several Alabama seniors considered first-round picks, including Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, All-America tailback Najee Harris and Outland Trophy winner left tackle Alex Leatherwood.
In baseball
The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Archie Bradley have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati, and he earned $1,518,519 prorated from a $4.1 million salary. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019.
In the NBA
Shake Milton scored 31 points and Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 125-108 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night.
The Sixers swept the two-game home set against a Heat team that continues to play with a depleted roster because of COVID-related issues. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out, and the Heat were roughed up early by Milton, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.