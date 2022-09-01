Girls soccer
Lexi Durkas scored two goals, one on a penalty kick, and Chartiers-Houston blanked Charleroi in the second half to hold on for a 4-2 victory over the Cougars on Wednesday night.
Bella Carrotto scored both goals for Charleroi, including the first of the match and one late in the first half that trimmed C-H’s lead to 3-2.
Kayla Brose had a goal in the first half for the Bucs and Amelia Brose tallied the only score of the second half.
- Ashlyn Basinger scored two goals and Waynesburg defeated Bentworth, 4-2, on Wednesday.
Lake Litwinovich and Rylei Rastoka had the other goals for the Raiders, who are 2-0. Basinger and Kaylee Rohanna each had an assist. Goalkeeper Peyton Conwell made eight saves.
Tessa Charpentier and Emily Kisner scored the goals for Bentworth.
- An Eva Blatz goal on a penalty kick in the first half gave Bethel Park to a 1-0 victory over visiting Peters Township in a Class 4a Section 2 matchup Wednesday night.
Frazier falls in semifinals
Jeff Frazier, a graduate of Washington High School and Washington & Jefferson College, was eliminated Wednesday from the 67th USGA Senior Amateur Championship with a loss in the semifinals, losing 1-up.
The tournament is being played at The Kittansett Club, Marion, Mass.
Frazier, a Washington native and Mechanicsburg resident, advanced to the semifinal round with a 2-up victory earlier in the day.
Frazier, a 42nd seed, won four matches in the 64-man Match Play field, including a victory in the first round over the No. 24 seed.
Frazier’s brother, Jim, served as caddie.
Jujubee to debut
Meadows-stabled Jujubee, the 3-year-old winner of the Kentucky Futurity and Breeder’s Crown last year, has suffered with injury all of 2022.
He has been qualified three times, once in April and twice in recent weeks. Jujubee won all three qualifiers, including his most recent one Aug. 22 in 1:52.3 at Lexington.
Jujubee will be driven by Andrew McCarthy and trained by the Meadows’ Greg Wright, Jr. He is entered in the $30,000 open trot. He will leave
from post #6 in the six-horse field, expected to go to post around 6:35 p.m. in Race 11. He is the morning line favorite at 2-1.
Jujubee has won 16 of 23 career starts and finished in the money in 22 of 23 races. He has career earnings of $961,857.
