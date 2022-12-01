More trouble for Antonio Brown
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted on a battery charge stemming from a domestic incident, Tampa police said Thursday.
Investigators said Brown, 34, and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation Monday afternoon at a home in Tampa. Brown threw a shoe at the woman, attempted to evict her from the home and locked her out, the report said.
There is a court-issued warrant for Brown’s arrest.
On Thursday, WFTS-TV in Tampa reported that police were outside of Brown’s house for an hour trying to get him to come out. Tampa police said Brown was not in custody. Police spokeswoman Merissa Lynn also said he was “not communicating with officers, so it’s unclear if he’s still inside the home or not.”
In golf
Sepp Straka was home in Alabama preparing for a week of golf matches at his club, a friend’s wedding and the SEC Championship game. And then Tiger Woods couldn’t play in the Bahamas because of a foot injury, and Straka had a change in plans.
It worked out OK for him.
The replacement for Woods managed six birdies at rain-soaked Albany for a 3-under 69 that gave him a share of the lead at the Hero World Challenge with defending champion Viktor Hovland, Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa.
In college football
Over the past 25 years, college football’s postseason format for crowning a national champion has grown from two teams to four and now, starting in 2024, to 12.
The CFP announced Thursday that it will expand to a 12-team event in two years, completing an 18-month process that was fraught with delays. It is a momentous step, one with billions of dollars at stake in terms of revenue.
The announcement came a day after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the last hurdle CFP officials needed cleared.
