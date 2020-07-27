Steelers put Springs on reserve list
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Arrion Springs was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the team on Monday.
Springs, who was signed by the Steelers in April, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL and later traded to the Los Angeles Wildcats. Springs played college football at Oregon, where he had 137 career tackles, 44 pass defenses, two sacks and two interceptions.
The NFL created the reserve/COVID-19 list for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person(s). If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the list.
Pony baseball
Winning pitcher Luke Cowden doubled and Shane Montgomery tripled as Washington Hyundai defeated Chambers Insurance 12-3 in a Washington Pony Leqague game Friday night.
Gibson Havanis belted a home run for Chambers Insurance and Aaron Woodhouse had a double.
West Virginia shifts defensive staff
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown has shifted responsibilities on his staff after the exit of defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.
Brown announced Monday that defensive line coach Jordan Lesley will oversee the front of the unit, and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae will handle the back of the defense.
Brown also said defensive analyst Jeff Casteel will now coach the outside linebackers, and outside linebackers coach Dontae Wright will oversee the safeties. Jeff Koonz will continue in his roles as inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.
Casteel, who was rehired at West Virginia in March, was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Nevada for the past three years. He served as defensive coordinator and other roles during his stint at West Virginia from 2001-11. He also was the defensive coordinator at Arizona from 2012-16.
West Virginia announced last week that it parted ways with Koenning a month after a player alleged the assistant coach made a series of insensitive remarks, including against Hispanics.
Brown made no reference to Koenning in Monday’s news release, saying he is using a committee approach on defense “given the timing and unique circumstances surrounding the (coronavirus) pandemic.”
Harrison to Nats after Phillies release
Utility player Josh Harrison signed a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals and was added to their 30-man active roster Monday, less than a week after he was released by the Philadelphia Phillies.
The 33-year-old Harrison is a two-time All-Star and a right-handed hitter who has started games at second base, third base, shortstop and both corner outfield spots during his nine years in the majors.
“The only positions that I haven’t played are catcher and first – I’ve even got a third of an inning on the mound,” he said.
Harrison said that after he asked for his release from the Phillies, he was immediately in touch with teams other than the Nationals – and was close to agreeing to a deal with one of those clubs.
But about 20 minutes from the end of the 600-mile drive from Philadelphia to his home in Cincinnati with his wife and children, Harrison recounted, his agent called to say: “Change of plans. Washington wants you. Big leagues. Let’s do it right now.”
So that’s what Harrison did.
He could help the Nationals get by until slugger Juan Soto is ready to play regularly; the 21-year-old outfielder was put on the COVID-19 injured list on opening day.
To make room on their 30-man active roster, the Nationals optioned catcher Raudy Read to their alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Maryland.
Harrison played eight seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates before joining the Detroit Tigers in 2019, compiling a career .273 batting average with 53 homers and 277 RBIs.
He was an NL All-Star in 2014 and 2017 for Pittsburgh.
But last season, Harrison hit .175 with one homer in 36 games for the Tigers before getting released in August.
In November, the Phillies signed him to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. They let him go last Tuesday.
