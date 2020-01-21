High school wrestling
Riding a handful of pins, Yough defeated Washington in a non-section wrestling match, 47-24.
Brian Caulkett (132), Cole Kastrois (145), Ian Pater (160), Isaac Gavaghan (182) and Arthur Hoke (195) all earned falls for the Cougars. Shane Momyer (120) added a 15-0 technical fall victory to help cement the victory for Yough.
Anthony Adkins (126), Nick Blanchette (138) and heavyweight Cameron Carter-Green all had pins for Washington.
Haden added to Pro Bowl roster
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was added Tuesday to the AFC team’s roster for the Pro Bowl, replacing Baltimore cornerback Marcus Peters, who can’t participate because of an injury.
Haden finished the season with five interceptions, tied for the fourth in the NFL this season. He will join Steelers teammates Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt in the game. The game will be played on Sunday in Orlando, Florida.
In baseball
Free agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves reached an $18 million, one-year deal Tuesday that puts him on the team he helped beat in the playoffs last October.
Ozuna hit .429 with two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in their five-game win over the Braves in the NL Division Series. The 29-year-old Ozuna hit .241 with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs last season.
• With Los Angeles fans reeling from news that two of the Dodgers’ recent World Series opponents were linked to a cheating scandal that tipped off batters to what pitch was about to be thrown, the City Council voted Tuesday to ask Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles.
Oregon hires Moorhead
Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead is Oregon’s new offensive coordinator.
Moorhead, 46, replaces Marcus Arroyo, who left Oregon to become the head coach at UNLV.
Mississippi State dismissed Moorhead earlier this month after two seasons and hired Washington State coach Mike Leach to replace him. A highly regarded offensive coordinator for two seasons at Penn State, Moorhead was 14-12 at Mississippi State.
In the NHL
Justin Williams scored a pair of goals in his second game back in the NHL, leading the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.
• David Krejci scored with 7:42 left to rally the Boston Bruins past the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2. Jake DeBrusk had a tying goal for Boston early in the third period, and Krejci also assisted on Jeremy Lauzon’s first goal of the season. Jaroslav Halak stopped 27 shots as Boston entered the All-Star break with a win following a 1-2-1 stretch.
In college basketball
Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown Tuesday night with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool, moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-60 victory.
Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats’ DaJuan Gordon near midcourt and Gordon tried to go in for a layup. The Jayhawks’ big man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor, then stood over him barking. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown in what amounted to a rugby scrum. At one point, De Souza picked up a stool and held it above his head before assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him.
It took both coaching staffs and security to separate the teams. Then, adding to the bizarre finish, both teams were summoned back from the locker rooms by officials and one-tenth of a second was put on the clock. Kansas State shot technical free throws to booing from a few thousand fans left – necessitating a change to the final score.
