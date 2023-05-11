High school baseball
Burgettstown wrapped up the outright Class 2A Section 1 championship by defeating Washington 19-4 in four innings on Thursday.
The Blue Devils finish 11-1 in the section and one game ahead of second-place Chartiers-Houston. To garner the title, Burgettstown (13-3 overall) had to win three games in the final two days of the regular season.
In the clinching win, Andrew Bredel drove in four runs, winning pitcher Brodie Kuzior allowed one hit over four innings and the Blue Devils took advantage of 11 walks and three hit batsmen by Wash High pitching.
Bredel and Eric Kovach, who drove in three runs, each hit a pair of doubles for Burgettstown. The lone hit for Wash High (1-11, 4-13) was a double by Michael Shallcross.
n Mason Switalski’s one-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Lincoln Pack and gave Waynesburg a 4-3 victory over McGuffey in Class 3A Section 4.
The win gave Waynesburg (7-5, 9-6) a third-place finish in the section and eliminated McGuffey (5-7, 9-8) from playoff contention. The Highlanders needed a win to qualify.
McGuffey led 3-1 in the fifth inning but Waynesburg pushed across single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Alex VanSickle began the bottom of the seventh with a double but was thown out at third base. Pack then hit a triple to center field and Switalski followed with a single to left field.
Switalski was the winning pitcher, striking out five in a complete-game effort.
Vince Maley had a double for the Raiders. Ryan Keith had a triple and drove in two runs for McGuffey.
n Fort Cherry ran its winning streak to weight games with a 6-4 win over Jefferson-Morgan in Class A Section 1.
Winning pitcher Ryan Steele and Adam Wolfe hit home runs for Fort Cherry (8-4, 11-8). Steele struck out eight over five innings.
n Canon-McMillan played powerball and overwhelmed host Hampton 9-1 in a non-section game.
The Big Macs (15-5) hits three home runs, one each by Mason Fixx, Andrew Kocan and Roman Mollenauer. Austin Winkleblech started on the mound for C-M and worked the first four innings, striking out six. Mollenauer threw the final three frames, allowing only one hit and no runs.
n Aidan Lowden hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the seventh inning and Kris Weston followed with a two-run double as California won at West Greene, 6-3, to gain a share of the Class A Section 1 title.
California (10-2, 12-7) shares the title with Carmichaels, but the Trojans won both games against the Mikes.
The Trojans led 3-0 in the sixth inning when West Greene tied the score on an RBI single by Kameron Tedrow and a two-run single by Johnny Lampe.
Dom Martini was the winning pitcher in relief.
n J.D. Costanzo struck out 15 over six innings and North Allegheny blanked Trinity 7-0 in a non-section contest.
North Allegheny (14-6) did all of its scoring in two innings, a five-run fourth and two-run fifth.
Costanzo and a reliever held Trinity (6-9) to two hits, singles by Gibson Havanis and Kaden Hathaway.
High school softball
Riley Reese had three RBI, winning pitcher Kendall Lemley did not allow an earned run and struck out eight, leading Waynesburg to a 10-1 thumping of Albert Gallatin in a non-section game.
The Raiders (14-3) had 13 hits. Reese, Dani Stockdale, Abby Davis and Mikaylynn Good each had a double.
n Maren Metikosh homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Olivia Kolowitz pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and Belle Vernon defeated visiting Union 8-0 in a non-section game.
Belle Vernon is 15-4. Union, a section champion in Class A, is 14-3.
n South Fayette held on for a 3-2 win over Burgettstown in a non-section game between playoff-bound teams.
Winning pitcher Stephanie Binek and Addie Vierra each doubled for South Fayette (10-9) and Cam Valentino had three singles.
For Burgettstown (11-7), Raya Sentipal had a double and Peyton Mermon was 3-for-4.
n Trinity was a 5-4 winner over Montour in a non-section game. No game details were made available.
n Peters Township won its third game in as many days, defeating Mt. Lebanon 14-7 in non-section play.
Sami Bewick, Makenzie Morgan and Olivia O’Donoghue hit home runs for the Indians (7-10). Bewick also had a double.
Brooke Boehmer hit two home runs for Mt. Lebanon (6-13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.