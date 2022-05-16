W&J to play at Lebanon Valley
The Washington & Jefferson College baseball team will open NCAA Division III Regional play against Lebanon Valley on Friday at 1:30 p.m. The four-team double-elimination regional will be hosted by Lebanon Valley at McGill Field in Annville.
As the PAC champion, W&J earned the conference’s automatic qualifying bid to the Division III tournament. W&J will be making its ninth appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Presidents enter the tournament with a 35-8 record.
Lebanon Valley (30-14) won the Middle Atlantic Commonwealth championship series by defeating York. The title was the second in school history and first since 2002. The Dutchmen are the third-seeded team in the bracket.
Rowan (30-8) is the top seeded team as the Profs earned an at-large bid as regular season champs of the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Rowan will play Mitchell (30-11), which won the New England Collegiate Conference tournament.
Source: NFL to meet with Browns’ QB
NFL officials will meet this week with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as the league continues to investigate whether he violated its personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the plans told the Associated Press Monday.
Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct, is scheduled to speak with the league’s representatives in Texas, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Watson is facing potential discipline by the league, which is independently investigating his actions while he was with the Houston Texans. Commissioner Roger Goodell said as recently as April 28 at the NFL draft that there was no timeframe on any possible ruling on Watson.
In the NHL
The Vegas Golden Knights fired coach Peter DeBoer on Monday in the aftermath of missing the playoffs for the first time in their five-year franchise history.
General manager Kelly McCrimmon made the announcement and thanked DeBoer for his work with the organization, but also said the team was looking for a fresh voice roughly four months before training camp opens.
“The decision was made based on next year, the decision was not based on last year,” McCrimmon said during a news conference to discuss the firing. “I’m not going to be critical of Pete or point out specifics as to why this decision was made. I’ve got a lot of respect for Pete as a man, I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a coach. These decisions are made for the future.”
- When the New York Islanders fired coach Barry Trotz, general manager Lou Lamoriello believed the team needed a new voice.
That new voice is coming from inside the same coaches’ room.
The Islanders named Lane Lambert as Trotz’s replacement, giving his longtime assistant his first head coaching job in the NHL. It took just a week from the decision to move on from Trotz with one year left on his contract for the team to conclude that Lambert was the right choice to succeed him.
Jets sign 1st-rounder
The New York Jets signed defensive end Jermaine Johnson, the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL draft, to a fully guaranteed four-year, $13.1 million rookie deal Monday.
The deal for Johnson includes a $6.7 million signing bonus and the standard fifth-year option for the Jets.