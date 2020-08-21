Health issue sidelines TCU QB
TCU starting quarterback Max Duggan could miss at least the start of the season because of a previously undetected, life-long health issue that was revealed during preseason testing and has kept him out of practice.
Coach Gary Patterson wouldn’t reveal specifics about the issue, but said the sophomore quarterback was born with it. The undisclosed condition was discovered at a time when TCU has ramped up testing protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Duggan started TCU’s final 10 games last season and played in all 12. He threw for 2,077 yards with 15 touchdowns.
In the NFL
Washington head coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer, which the team called “very treatable and curable” because it was discovered at an early stage.
A team spokesman confirmed Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. The team said Rivera detected it in a lymph node. Rivera, 58, is expected to continue coaching for now after consulting with doctors and oncology specialists.
n Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Josh Mauro has been suspended without pay for the first five games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The NFL announced Mauro’s suspension Friday, adding to Jacksonville’s string of setbacks at the position. This is Mauro’s second suspension for performance-enhancing substances; he served a four-game ban in 2018.
Survey: No Games
A majority of Japanese companies among almost 13,000 surveyed oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year, according to an online study.
The survey by a Japanese research company, published by the Kyodo news agency, showed 27.8% want the games to be canceled, and 25.8% said they should be postponed again. The Olympics were originally planned for this year but were been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
