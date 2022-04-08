Wild Things sign outfielder
The Wild Things have added outfielder and formers Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer LG Castillo to the 2022 roster.
An outfielder, Castillo was a 17th-round draft pick of the Brewers in 2017 and was in the Milwaukee system through 2021. Last year, Castillo hit 13 doubles, a career-high nine home runs and drove in 39 runs for the Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
“LG is a big strong athletic kid – the type of player I’m always looking to add. He has the ability to hit with power, run and is eager to learn and continue to develop his all-around game,” said manager Tom Vaeth. “He has the chance to come in here and compete for an everyday starting job in the outfield, something he wasn’t really given a chance to do in the Brewers’ organization.”
The Wild Things were in need of an outfielder because they had to place Roberto Caro on the inactive list Friday. Caro, who played at the Class AA level last year, was on the only player on the Wild Things’ roster classified as a Veteran by Frontier League roster standards.
High school baseball
Anthony Romano fired 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and Chartiers-Houston rallied for a 6-5 win over McGuffey in a non-section game Friday night at Wild Things Park.
C-H (4-3) trailed 5-3 before scoring three times in the top of the fifth. One run scored on a single by Matt Reiger, the next two on a pair of bases-loaded walks.
Romano made the one-run lead hold up as he did not allow a hit.
Austin Hall had a two-run double in McGuffey’s three-run fourth inning. Hall finished with three RBI.
Ryan Parise doubled for C-H, and Jake Mele and Lane Camden each had two singles.
n Laurel Highlands scored four runs in the top of the second inning and had Trinity playing catch-up the rest of the way as the Mustangs went on to an 8-6 win in a non-section game at Ross Memorial Park.
Trinity (0-3) closed to within 6-5 by scoring three times in the fourth – two on a triple by Matthew Robaugh – but LH (3-2) pushed across a pair of runs in the fifth.
Zach McLenathan had two hits, including a double, for Trinity.
High school softball
Burgettstown pounded out 10 extra-base hits, scored 10 runs in the first inning and crushed visiting Freedom 17-6 in a five-inning non-section game Friday.
Layla Sherman belted a home run, doubled and drove in five to lead Burgettstown (3-3) at the plate. Payton Gratchen had two doubles and also drove in five. Aubry Krivak homered and doubled, Peyton Mermon smacked two doubles and Madison Kozares and Madison Rankin had one each.
n Bethel Park’s Nicolette Antonuccdi hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Delaney Sierka went 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBI, and the Black Hawks rolled to a 20-6 win over host Peters Township in Class 6A Section 1 on Friday.
Bethel Park (2-0, 2-3) scored 10 runs in the second inning and led 15-0.
Peters Township’s Sami Bewick belted two home runs and Dana Marchisotto added a solo shot as the Indians fell to 1-1 in section and 3-3 overall.
In tennis
Tennis great Boris Becker could face a jail sentence after being found guilty Friday of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from a bank account after he was declared bankrupt.
A jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court convicted Becker on four charges under the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate.