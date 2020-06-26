Pony baseball
Luke Lacock belted a home run and a double, powering unbeaten Marthinsen & Salvitti to an 8-2 victory over Ace Sporting Goods on Friday night in the Washington Pony League.
Devin Henderson smacked a triple, and Khi Bouman had a double to back the winning pitching of Brennen Burnsworth.
Marthinsen & Salvitti improved its record to 2-0 while Ace dropped to 0-2.
Indy 500 to have 50% capacity
The Indianapolis 500 will run in August with 50% fan capacity, a total that could still hit six figures at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Indy 500 was bumped from its traditional May date because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 104th Indy 500 will run Aug. 23 at half the total of what is traditionally one of the biggest sporting events of the year. “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” can pack about 250,000 fans in the spacious speedway, leaving plenty of room if the total is limited to half that total.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will still host an IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader the July 4 weekend without fans.
Ex-boxing champ Durán tests positive
Panamanian boxer Roberto Durán, who held world championships in four weight classes during his more than three-decade career, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has had only mild symptoms so far, one of his sons said.
Robin Durán said his 69-year-old father was tested after going to a private hospital with cold symptoms.
“At the moment he’s not having symptoms beyond a cold. We’ll be passing on more information over the days,” the son wrote on Instagram.
