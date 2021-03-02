Wild Things add pitcher
The Washington Wild Things have signed right-handed pitcher Nate Pawelczyk, a former 10th-round draft pick of the Chicago White Sox.
Pawelczyk played last summer in Washington, starting five games for the Steel City Slammin’ Sammies at Wild Things Park.
Pawelczyk was drafted out of Winthrop University. In four seasons, he amassed a 23-14 record and 4.02 ERA. In 282.1 innings, he struck out 251 batters. He won seven games as a sophomore, seven more as a junior and was 9-4 as a senior. He was a two-time first-team All-Big South.
In one season in the White Sox system, Pawelczyk played for Great falls in the rookie-level Pioneer League and had a 2-0 record in 21 relief appearances.
“Nate has been attacking the offseason, looking to build on tweaks made this summer,” said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “The arm is a great foundation to pair with his desire to work efficient and deep in games. A diverse rotation challenges hitters daily and we see Nate’s style as a great compliment.”
The Wild Things open the Frontier League season May 27 at the New York Boulders.
Bethany downs Waynesburg
A strong second half led Bethany to a 60-51 victory over Waynesburg in a PAC game Tuesday night.
Mason Makenzee scored 16 points and Nikke Bradbury added 14 for Bethant, which outscored Waynesburg, 22-15, in the nsecond quarter.
Marley Wolf scored 14 points and Andrea Orlosky added 13 points for Waynesburg.
Player honored
Freshman Cassie Carr was honored as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Women’s Cross Country Rookie of the Week after her strong performance in the 2020-21 season-opening meet at Saint Vincent on Saturday.
Carr finished second overall in a field of 59 runners from all 10 PAC institutions at Saint Vincent. Her 5K time of 20:03.17 was the top time for any freshman at the event.
Carr and the women’s cross-country team are headed to Bethany on Saturday for the final regular season meet. The PAC championship will also be held at Bethany on March 20.