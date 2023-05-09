Wild Things make trade
The Wild Things made a roster move Tuesday ahead of Friday’s season opener at Evansville. Washington traded lefthanded relief pitcher Kenny Pierson to the Quebec Capitales for a player to be named.
The Wild Things had put Pierson, who pitched in 37 games for Washington a year ago, on 24-hour waivers earlier this week. Pierson had a 2-3 record, 2 saves and a 3.30 ERA last season for the Wild Things. It was Pierson’s first season with Washington and second in the Frontier League.
High school baseball
Ben Shields pitched a four-hitter and Charleroi rode two big innings to an 11-1 six-inning victory over visiting Chartiers-Houston in Class 2A Section 1.
The loss dropped Chartiers-Houston to 10-2 in the section, 16-3 overall and opened the door for Burgettstown win the outright section title if the Blue Devils win their remaining league games.
Charleroi (9-3, 12-4), which can finish as high as second place in the section, scored four times in the second inning and five times in the third.
Jake Beveridge went 3-for-4 with a double and scored three runs. Jason Campbell and Nico Rongaus each drove in two runs and Brock Henderson had a double.
Shields allowed only one unearned run. He struck out three.
Jake Perchinsky had two of the Bucs’ four hits.
- Beth-Center broke open a close game by scoring four runs in the fifth inning and went on to a 9-6 win over Washington.
The Bulldogs (4-8, 6-12) led 3-2 before the four-run inning, which made a winner of pitcher Jackson Nopwaskey, who struck out six over 5 1/3 innings.
Tyson Dingle had a triple for the Bulldogs. Ian Callan went 3-for-3 and scored three times for Wash High (1-9, 4-11).
- Ben Urso’s one-out double in the bottom of the eighth inning drove in Mason Fixx and gave Canon-McMillan an 11-10 win over visiting Ringgold in a non-section game involving playoff-bound teams.
Canon-McMillan (14-5) squandered an early 8-1 lead as Ringgold (8-12) scored eight times in the fifth inning to take a 9-8 lead. The Big Macs scored twice in the sixth to regain the lead, but Ringgold forced extra innings by scoring in the seventh.
Urso was the winning pitcher in relief. Sam Meredith had a double and Austyn Winkleblech tripled. Urso went 3-for-4.
High school softball
McGuffey kept alive its hopes of finishing as high as second place in Class 3A Section 4 when it steamrolled Keystone Oaks, 11-0, in five innings.
The Highlanders (5-4, 8-5) played double or nothing as six of their 14 hits were doubles. Katie Grimm was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs. Klover Haberthier was 3-for-3 with two doubles, Julia Barr, Caydence Jack and winning pitcher Makenna Crothers each had one double.
Crothers struck out eight and allowed only two hits.
- Emma McGregor drove in four runs, Peyton Mermon had three hits, three RBI and three runs and playoff-bound Burgettstown defeated Washington 17-2 in four innings in Class 2A Section 3.
The Blue Devils (8-4, 11-6) ended the game by scoring 10 runs in the fourth inning.
McGregor, Mermon and Payton Gratchen doubled to back the winning pitching of Julia Jastrzebski, who struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.
- McKenna DeUnger drove in five runs as Charleroi clinched the Class 2A Section 3 title with an 11-1 victory over Bentworth.
DeUnger went 4-for-5 with a triple and backed the pitching of Sophia Celaschi, who struck out 11 without issuing a walk. Celaschi gave up seven hits.
Avery Pendo and Lyla Brunner doubled for Charleroi (10-2, 15-2). Willow Eckles had a double for Bentworth (5-6, 5-8).
- Canon-McMillan kept its Class 6A playoff hopes alive with a 10-0 win in five innings at Butler in Section 1.
Brooke Bumer fired a one-hit shutout and Kiersten Williams hit a home run in the Big Macs’ three-run first inning. Olivia Ford and Samantha Merkle each doubled and Morgan Doyle had three singles as C-M improved to 5-10 in section and 6-11 overall.
- Meadow Ferri fired a one-hitter and Chartiers-Houston used a pair of four-run innings to beat visiting Mapletown 10-0 in five innings in Class A Section 2.
Ferri struck out 10 and allowed only a single by Krista Wilson. Ferri helped her cause by hitting a double and driving in two. Ella Richey had a triple and Emily Swarrow drove in a pair.
The playoff-bound Bucs finished 10-2 in section and are 12-5 overall.
- West Greene raised its record to 10-7 with an 8-1 win over California in the first game of s scheduled doubleheader in Class A Section 2. The second game was suspended after four innings and will be resumed Wednesday at California, beginning at 3 p.m.
West Greene pitcher Payton Gilbert struck out 12. Taylor Karvan doubled and scored a run for WG. London Whipkey smacked two doubles and had three RBI. Ali Goodwin added a double and Marissa Tharp scored twice.
Harley Harkins and Kendall Griffith each had a double for California.
- Winning pitcher Elena Tylka went 5-for-5, Sami Bewick tripled and had four RBI and Peters Township won for the second day in a row, 10-7, over Upper St. Clair in Class 5A Section 4.
Emersen Gatten had a triple and Makenzie Morgan doubled for PT (3-7, 5-10).
