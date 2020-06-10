Federer out for remainder of 2020
Roger Federer will miss whatever remains of the coronavirus-impacted 2020 tennis season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February and said Wednesday in a statement on Twitter that he had a second procedure that will delay his return until 2021.
The 38-year-old Federer had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months, but because the tour was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic he has barely missed any elite tennis.
Champs Fury, Joshua set 2-fight deal
An all-British world heavyweight boxing title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is a step closer.
Fury said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Joshua’s camp on a two-fight deal between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.
“The biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed,” Fury said in a video message posted on Twitter. “Two-fight deal.”
Specific dates and venues have not been finalized and contracts have not been signed, but Hearn said the sides have agreed on the financial terms.
First, Fury plans to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time. Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, told the Associated Press on Monday that Fury “owes” Wilder a third fight after claiming the WBC belt off the American with a seventh-round stoppage in February.
MAC schools create esports conference
Aiming to recruit and engage more competitive video gamers, a dozen schools in the Mid-American Conference are creating a standalone esports conference to offer structured competition without the extensive rules that govern intercollegiate athletics.
That means the teams can enlist not just amateur players but a type prohibited in traditional college sports: competitors who already turned pro or made money from gaming, sometimes as teenagers years before college.
“There’s boatloads of kids out there that want to do this – well, they’re doing it already,” MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said. “And so to have some level of organization that provides for regular competitive opportunities that are well-run, on a regular basis, we think will give our schools a leg up in terms of attracting these students to their campuses.”
Hole-in-one
George Spencer had a hole-in-one Wednesday at Washington Country Club. Spencer aced the 150-yard No. 14 hole by using a pitching wedge. His playing partners were Larry Ostrowski and James Webb.
Wild Things makes moves
The Washington Wild Things made five roster moves Wednesday, placing outfielder Steve Brown, infielders Randy Cesar and Chase Sloan and catcher Chase Sloan on the inactive list and signing Ray Hernandez.
Hernandez is a first baseman who was the Atlanta Braves’ 29th round draft pick in 2018 out of Alabama State. He played two seasons at the rookie level in the Braves’ farm system.
