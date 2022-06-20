C-M’s Rahman wins national track title
Jadon Rahman of North Strabane won the gold medal in the 800 meters at the Adidas Outdoor National Track Championships that were held June 17-19 in Greensboro, N.C.
Competing in the “National Elite” 17-18 age division, Rahman and the other athletes earned their participation in this meet with national qualifying time standards.
Rahman also placed sixth in the 400 meters with a time of 49.2 seconds.
Rahman is a 2022 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School where he holds the school’s outdoor 800 meters individual, indoor and outdoor 1,600-meter relay team, and indoor 800-meter relay team records.
He will attend Duquesne University and run for the Dukes’ track team.
Pony baseball
Burgettstown won the Founders Pony League championship by defeating Canon-Mac Dantry, 6-5.
Burgettstown won by overcoming a pair of home runs by C-M Dantry, one by Braydon Radue and one by Gavin Dantry.
Matthew Bredel’s double was the lone extra-base hit for Burgettstown. Jayden Roach was the winning pitcher. with Wyatt Stevenson getting a save.
In basketball
From the moment all those months ago that Klay Thompson uttered “championship or bust” with his team off to an 18-2 start, the Golden State Warriors seemed set to make good on his lofty proclamation.
It took Thompson getting healthy at last, then Draymond Green and Stephen Curry overcoming their own injuries down the stretch, and a cast of youngsters shining on the big playoff stage for the Warriors to win again.
Coach Steve Kerr and his champion Warriors celebrated with a victory parade through San Francisco on Monday as thousands packed the streets on a warm June day and blue and gold confetti fell – with all those new faces taking part this time, too. Players jumped off their respective rides to mingle with fans, Otto Porter Jr. and Thompson dancing and Andrew Wiggins spraying fans with champagne.
- WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary Saturday, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed, Cherelle Griner said Monday.
The couple has not spoken by phone in the four months since Griner’s arrest in Russia, where she remains jailed. That was to have changed Saturday, when a long-awaited call was to have finally taken place after getting Russian government approval. But the day came and went without any contact, leaving an anguished Cherelle Griner to wonder what went wrong and to suspect at least initially that Russian authorities had thwarted the call.
On Monday, she said she learned from her wife’s lawyers a more distressing truth: Brittney Griner had actually tried to call 11 times over a period of several hours, dialing a number she’d been given at the U.S. embassy in Moscow, which the couple had been told would then patch the call through to Cherelle Griner in Phoenix. But each time, the call went unanswered because the desk at the embassy where the phone rang was apparently unstaffed on Saturday.
The Orlando Magic say they haven’t decided yet what they’ll do Thursday night, when the NBA draft rolls around and they have the No. 1 pick. Other teams have called to gauge what the asking price would be if they want to trade for that selection, and the Magic have evaluated all the top candidates.