Girls soccer
Jocelyn Timlin scored two goals, Caroline Rice had one and second-seeded Bentworth extended its winning streak to 12 with a 3-1 victory over Serra Catholic in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals Thursday night at Peters Township.
Bentworth (18-1) will play Shady Side Academy (15-1), a 4-1 winner over OLSH, in the semifinals Monday night. It will be Bentworth’s third appearance in the semifinals in four years.
Timlin scored the opening goal on a breakaway, off a pass from Paige Marshalek. Rice tallied the Bearcats’ second goal, on a header off a corner kick by Lindsay Davis.
“Overall, we didn’t play well,” Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra admitted. “Pretty sloppy and we didn’t make great decisions. Didn’t play our game.
“We looked really tired, but after the half we made some different adjustments. ... I am very proud that we were able to win despite not playing our best. We found a way to win.”
Sarah Heisinger scored two goals, powering second-seeded Peters Township to a 5-0 victory over Butler in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
Peters Township (17-1-1), which has won seven in a row, will play North Allegheny in the semifinals.
Heisinger got PT off to a strong start by scoring both of her goals in the first half, which ended with the Indians leading, 2-0.
Hannah Stuck made it 3-0 in the second half by heading in a corner kick. Rachel Raber blasted in a free kick from 40 yards to make it 4-0 and Brooke Opferman’s goal ended the scoring.
In the NHL
Cam Atkinson scored 3:28 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Thursday night.
Atkinson tapped in a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois to give the Blue Jackets a second straight win in a fourth consecutive overtime game.
- Anders Lee’s third-period goal was the eventual winner and the New York Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes, 4-2.
Derick Brassard and Josh Bailey also scored and Brock Nelson recorded two assists as the Islanders won their fifth consecutive game. Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves in his third win of the season.
- Ryan Strome scored his first two goals this season and Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves as New York snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.
The Rangers have been struggling since opening the season with two wins, followed by five defeats – the most recent in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday. Against the resurgent Sabres, who had eight wins in their first 10 games, the Rangers came out with pace and received goals from Artemi Panarin, Brett Howden and Strome in the opening period.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.