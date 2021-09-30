Boys soccer
Peters Township continued pushing toward the top spot in Class 4A Section 2 with a 3-0 victory over Brashear on Thursday evening at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Goals by Anthony Schullek, Austin Marmol and Brady Sorrell were enough to move the Indians to 7-1 in the section and 9-1 overall.
Andrew Massucci registered two assists and Aidan Martik had one helper.
Goalkeeper Jake Petro had PT’s fifth shutout of the season and second in as many matches.
Girls soccer
Chartiers-Houston had its attack in high gear Thursday night as the Bucs rolled to a 9-1 win over visiting Charleroi that keeps the Bucs in the thick of the playoff race in Class A Section 2.
Ashley Horvath seemed to be everywhere the ball was as she scored two goals and assisted on five others as the Bucs improved to 5-2 in section and 8-2 overall.
Ava Cappozolli and Lexi Durkacz each contributed two goals for C-H while Kayla Brose, Ella Richey and Kayden Buckingham chipped in with one goal apiece.
Goalkeeper Grace McAvoy allowed only a goal by Charleroi’s Bella Carrotto but was busy, making 15 saves.
- Section-leader Connellsville edged Trinity 4-3 in double overtime in a Class 3A Section 2 match.
Trinity goals were scored by Courtney Lowe, Brooke Mitchell and Alyssa Clutter. Clutter had two assists and Lowe one.
Connellsville is 8-0 in section and 9-1 overall. Trinity dipped to 3-4, 3-5.
- Class A Section 2 leader Steel Valley scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to finish off a 4-0 win over host Bentworth.
- Morgan Einodshofer scored two goals, one on a penalty kick, and Farrah Reader had a goal as belle vernon blanked Laurel Highlands 3-0 in Class 3A Section 2.
Goalkeeper Victoria Rodriguez made 10 saves for her third consecutive shutout and sixth of the season.
BVA is 6-2 in section and 9-3 overall.
- Canon-McMillan forced Upper St. Clair to extra time but the Panthers came away with a 3-2 win in double overtime in Class 4A Section 2 Wednesday night.
Mackenzie Dupre had the gam-winner, her second goal of the night, for USC (4-3-1, 5-4-1).
Canon-McMillan goals were scored by Izzy Lewis and Sarah Powell. The Big Macs are 2-5 in section and 5-5 overall.
In golf
California rookie Sahith Theegala carved his tee shots into play and made it look easy from there Thursday for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Nick Watney and Harold Varner III in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Theegala missed three fairways but was out of position just once at the Country Club of Jackson. He had a birdie putt on every hole but one and finished his round with a 15-foot birdie on the par-4 ninth.
It also was a big start for Watney, coming off one of his worst seasons. Watney holed a couple of long putts, including a 45-footer for eagle on the par-5 second hole, for his lowest start to a PGA Tour event in 15 months.