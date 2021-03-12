WVU Medicine’s Waynesburg clinic provides patients of all ages access to a range of medical specialists and some of the most advanced medical technology available in the region.
The 15,000-square-foot clinic, which includes 30 exam rooms and six procedure rooms, is conveniently located on Murtha Drive off exit 14 of I-79.
“We built outpatient centers like this one right off of I-79 in Morgantown and Fairmont in West Virginia, and they have been a win-win for us and our patients. They helped us alleviate some of the congestion on our main campus in Morgantown, and they provided our patients with convenient access to our primary care and specialty providers,” Darin Rogers, vice president and chief ambulatory operations officer of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals, said. “This outpatient center in Waynesburg provides residents of Greene County and the surrounding area with the same convenient access to our providers.”
Experts in Dermatology, General Surgery, Heart and Vascular, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Orthopaedics, Pain Management, Pediatrics, Podiatry, Primary Care, Urology, and Wound Care see patients at the clinic.
Last year, WVU Medicine Children’s added a General Pediatrics Clinic at the center.
“We already had a number of families from Waynesburg and Greene County bringing their children to Morgantown for appointments with our pediatricians, and the demand for those services has been steadily increasing,” Amy Bush, R.N., B.S.N., M.B.A., C.N.O.R., chief operating officer at WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “This clinic allows those children to receive the care they need close to home, and we are happy to provide this service to them.”
In addition, a variety of diagnostic and imaging services for adults and children, including echocardiograms, EKGs, lab testing, stress testing, and X-ray are all available on site, making it a convenient one-stop shop for all of your family’s needs.
To schedule an appointment, call 855-WVU-CARE.
