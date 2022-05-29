WVU Medicine Dermatology offers comprehensive services for adults and children, treating a variety of skin conditions, from acne to complicated skin cancers and providing several cosmetic dermatology procedures.
Our goal is to provide every patient with the best possible care using state-of-the-art diagnostic procedures. A WVU Medicine board-certified dermatologist will assess your skin condition with a full-body skin exam, patch testing, biopsy, or other advanced screening methods.
The skin is the body's largest organ, and it's exposed to the sun every day, which puts it at risk for cancer. Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer and begins when abnormal cells in the outermost layer of the skin (epidermis) grow out of control.
We offer patients one of the most advanced and effective treatments for skin cancer - Mohs surgery. This procedure has the lowest recurrence rates, highest cure rates, and best cosmetic results of any skin cancer treatment, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.
Performed as a single-visit outpatient procedure using local anesthesia, Mohs surgery is a microscopically guided, layer-bylayer removal of skin that contains cancer cells. Your Mohs surgeon removes any possible tumors beneath cancerous cells, while preserving surrounding normal tissue and minimizing scarring.
Standard skin cancer surgeries remove both cancerous cells and healthy cells at the same time. Mohs surgery is an improvement on traditional surgery by combining surgical removal of the affected skin with microscopic analysis of tissue. Your Mohs surgeon is also able to verify that all cancer cells have been removed at the time of surgery.
Our dermatologists are now seeing patients at our outpatient clinic on Murtha Drive in Waynesburg twice a month. To make scheduling easier, you can now make your appointments through MyWVUChart.com or the MyChart app, or you can call 855-WVU-CARE.
For more information on our services, visit WVUMedicine.org/Dermatology.
