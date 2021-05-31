Cliff Wonsettler’s neck and back failed him.
That’s what ended his wrestling career at Penn State, but also led him to pursue a career in physical therapy.
Now, as a local expert in the field who is in year two of operating his own business —Wonsettler Physical Therapy — there is one thing that he wants to help change; more one-on-one treatment between patients and professionals.
“We give everybody an undivided hour of time,” Wonsettler said. “That allows us to be able to more clearly understand the deeprooted issues. If you start addressing the problem, and you’re not addressing the right root of the problem, you’re just not going to go down the right road. So we spend a lot of time trying to figure out what is at the root of the issue.”
Once Wonsettler and his team identify what that issue is with a patient, he said, it makes it easier to figure out how to attack it and help the patient heal. Many times, those issues are neck, back or spine related, as 30 percent of clients are suffering from one of the three.
Wonsettler Physical Therapy Offers a Unique Treatment for Those Suffering with Vertigo
Wonsettler is more familiar with neck and back pain than he’d like to be — this allows him to offer a personal perspective to patients. One issue that Wonsettler has fortunately never dealt with is Vertigo. Wonsettler Physical Therapy also offers specialized Vertigo treatment.
Vertigo, by definition, is “a sensation of whirling and loss of balance, associated particularly with looking down from a great height, or caused by disease affecting the inner ear or the vestibular nerve.”
“When you have a problem like Vertigo, a lot of times that can be cured in one, two visits,” Wonsettler said. “So it’s really pretty rewarding when you can help somebody that’s really not very functional because of how significant their Vertigo can be, and have just one visit where they walk in, they’re stumbling, they’re having to hold on to somebody, and they walk out of that session feeling like a million bucks. It’s really cool to see that type of work being done.”
The best way to combat Vertigo, for Wonsettler, is to go after the condition with the treatment provided by a qualified therapist. Wonsettler Physical Therapy has two therapists that specialize in regular treatment for Vertigo.
“Doing the right treatment, by a Physical Therapist who truly knows and understands how to treat Vertigo is the best way to help resolve those issues,” Wonsettler said.
For Wonsettler, a misconception that people have about neurological issues such as Vertigo and Parkinson’s Disease is that physical therapy isn’t as obvious of a solution as it is for a neck or a back problem.
“So you receive neurological treatment… which most people do not think of when seeking a physical therapist,” he said. “We have three physical therapists here that specialize in neurological issues.”
Wonsetter Physical Therapy Serves as Local Leader for Stroke and Parkinson Rehabilitation
Wonsettler Physical Therapy also has a specialist who works with people recovering from strokes. A goal of Wonsettler and his team is to give people who have been hit by Parkinson’s or ravaged by a stroke or chronically hindered by Vertigo, and those who have had neck, back and spine problems as well, hope that life can get better.
“A lot of times people think that once they’re experiencing these type of issues and it starts effecting their daily lives, that there is no hope.” Wonsettler said. “It doesn’t have to be that way forever. You can always continue to improve and be able to evolve in terms of your ability. Somebody’s ability to improve is a never-ending process.
For more information about these treatments or Wonsettler PT & Specialized Health, please call (724) 945-5161 or visit wonsettlerpt.com.
Sponsored content brought to you by Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health.