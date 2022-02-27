Wonsettler Physical Therapy is hosting a free injury prevention clinic for female athletes on Saturday, March 5. The clinic, Staying in the Game, is designed to empower and educate young female athletes about their bodies and the efforts they can make to preserve their physical and mental health while competing.
“Injury prevention is really underserved,” Tyra Abdalla, one of three Wonsettler physical therapists presenting the clinic said. “Understanding what you can do on your own is really important in preventing season-ending injuries.”
The hands-on, in-person clinic will also focus on higher level topics like nutrition, hormones and mental health.
“We really want to empower these young women, and the mental aspect is an important part,” Macy Guisto, who is also presenting the clinic said. “A lot of these girls can put a tremendous amount of pressure on themselves. We want them to know that they are a great person whether they’re an athlete or not. You don’t always have to be the best. Staying healthy and having fun in your sport is what matters most.”
The mental health focus will include tips on how to manage stress and pressure and how to identify red flags that may lead to larger problems.
“We want to give them the confidence to express themselves,” Abdalla said. “Habits carry over into adulthood, and being able to start early is really beneficial for these ladies.”
The clinic will feature breakout sessions that will focus on specific joints like the knee, hip and ankle and individual risk assessments. Guisto said the clinic will offer attendees “important tools” that they pull from throughout their athletic journey.
“We’re going to try to address maladaptive movement patterns and this will hopefully carry over into practice and the field,” Guisto said. “We really want the girls to learn about their bodies in a way that will lead to longevity. We want them to feel good about themselves.”
Abdalla, Guiso and the third presenter, Whitney Natali, have competed in sports throughout their high school and college careers; Abdalla played tennis at Duquesne University, Gusito remains a long distance runner and Natali swam for the University of Pittsburgh.
“I struggled with knee pain and overtraining,” Guisto said. “No one ever said anything to me. By the time I got to college, I didn’t want to run anymore. It was sad because running was something that I loved to do. Had someone told me about the things we are addressing in the clinic, it would have helped me stay in the sport.”
More on Staying in the Game
This free clinic is open to female athletes between the ages of 12 and 21 on Saturday, March 5 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health, 100 Wonsettler Road, Scenery Hill. Space is limited. To reserve a spot, visit www.wonsettlerpt.com/wptevents.
About Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health
Wonsettler Physical Therapy stives to go beyond the surface level and gets to the root of what’s holding you back physically. Their dedicated staff offers one-on-one, specialized care that focuses on patients’ full needs. With tailored treatment plans and their holistic approach, they offer a unique individual approach.
To learn more about the Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health team and how they can help you, call 724-945-5161 or visit wonsettlerpt.com.
Sponsored content brought to you by Wonsettler Physical Therapy and Specialized Health.