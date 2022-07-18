Wonsettler Physical Therapy’s mission is to bridge the gap between where you are today and where you want to be. The focus is sustainable, positive change that helps people regain their freedom to move. With this background in mind, offering workshops and classes like Pilates is a natural extension of their services.
For those who are looking to increase their muscle strength and tone their body, Pilates might be just the thing. This mind and body exercise was created in the 20th century and is meant to focus on breathing and technique with specific movements done in a particular order.
To demonstrate their continued commitment to health and wellbeing, Wonsettler Physical Therapy will be offering Pilates classes to help people promote strength, flexibility, muscle development, and increase range of motion.
Classes will be hosted by Rachel Dziak, a physical therapist at WPT who is certified in mat Pilates. Classes will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 a.m.
“For anyone who hasn’t done it before, Pilates is a low-impact exercise that focuses on developing a solid foundation. There is not only a strong focus on physical fitness, but mental fitness to help improve overall quality of life,” said Dziak.
Dziak believes Pilates is another aspect of assisting Wonsettler patients in living their best lives possible. She says these classes will help to aid patients and community members in beginning or continuing their fitness journey.
“Pilates can help people grow to live their best lives and continue to be able to do all the activities that they love to do,” said Dziak.
Wonsettler Physical Therapy owner Cliff Wonsettler also helped relay the importance of Pilates as it relates to the greater goal of WPT.
“On the surface, it may seem as though physical therapists work with a reactive, ‘we’ll fix it when it’s broken’, approach. It is important to shift the perspective and understand the proactive side of physical therapy as well. Understanding the basic ideas of strength building as a preventative measure is necessary in helping people stay healthy for as long as they can,” said Wonsettler.
Pilates has numerous benefits and is adaptable for anyone. It can be modified to fit the specific needs of each individual and can be changed depending on how challenging the participant might want it to be.
Dziak encourages those who are interested in attending classes to go in with an open mind and know that the activity will be safe. Her background in athletic training and physical therapy makes her aware of good posture alignment and ways to prevent any injury.
“The biggest thing to do right in Pilates is to make sure you have good form. This is one of the main things I look for. While this is a group fitness class, there will still be individualized attention to form and posture,” said Dziak.
According to Wonsettler, WPT wants to help individuals by doing community-oriented activities, like Pilates classes. He believes having a supportive community can help people reach their goals manageably and effectively.
“We want people who are like-minded and have the same desires to come together,” said Wonsettler. “We want you to support other people in their journey, and we want them to support you in your journey because we know that the most powerful way to have a big impact is to get a lot of people moving in a similar direction.”
Pilates classes at WPT will begin July 26 and run on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 a.m. for one hour. Mats will be provided. For more information, please call 724-945-5161 or visit wonsettlerpt.com.
