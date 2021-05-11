It is a one-on-one approach – patient to therapist – that makes for a unique experience at Wonsettler Physical Therapy and Specialized Health in Scenery Hill.
“Generally, we feel most health care facilities are sterile and cold with low ceilings and a drab look,” said Cliff Wonsettler, owner and therapist.
“We wanted to create a facility that had a lot of space, was bright and welcoming with an atmosphere to feel good and to be comfortable. We wanted a facility where patients would feel comfortable working with their therapist and be willing to not only work with them but also talk with them without hesitation or reservation.”
Wonsettler Physical Therapy’s mission is to bridge the health gap between where a patient is at the moment and where they want to be. They represent a singular idea: Substantial Positive Change.
“We are about transformation. And we want to see you experience it for the long haul, not just apply a temporary bandaid,” the Wonsettler said.
WPT was born out of a desire to improve the lives of our community — the people we serve.
“We believe in offering holistic approaches to solving your problems — whether that’s the setback of an injury, chronic debilitating pain, or athletic or life performance that leaves you wanting more,” Wonsettler said.
Wonsettler said he thinks patients feel better and energized in the company’s building, which opened in February 2019.
He returned to his home area after operating a facility in Seattle.
“We wanted to create openness and space here,” Wonsettler said. “It allows (patients) to do their work. We feel it’s an environment that will more likely encourage them to share their feelings and concerns, be open with their thoughts with their therapist.”
WPT is attempting to reach the public through several social media platforms, with Sarah Barker, WPT’s patient relations manager, leading the way. WPT is taking advantage of Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube and email campaigns to promote the business and assist patients virtually.
“A lot of our marketing is getting out information to those with nagging pains,” Barker said. “We provide some tips and suggestions.”
Wonsettler has been a physical therapist for more than a decade. His frustration compelled him to leave the Great Northwest to build what he and his brother Charlie, also a physical therapist, have now — a personalized approach to physical therapy.
The facility is bright with a beautiful view to the outside. One can see for miles on end, which was intentional.
“It’s a place where you feel optimistic about what you are doing and confident in the commitment from their staff. You feel like you are going to be heard and made feel better,” said one of WPT’s patients, who preferred anonymity.
Kelsey Harris, a staff therapist, said many people say their place of work is like family.
“This really is a family here,” she said. “The patients get our undivided attention. There’s a lot to enjoy. We get our work done, but it isn’t a typical health care environment. We joke, laugh, and make people feel welcome – which allows them to relax.
“I love it here. Truly I can’t think of anywhere better to work. We have a lot of fun while putting in work. The atmosphere and the attitude is great. The one-on-one time spent only helps the patient become more confident in the therapist and the work we do with one another.”
The Wonsettler family was very involved in wrestling at Bentworth High School. Cliff wrestled at Penn State, and C.J. Wonsettler, a Major in the U.S. Army, was a state champion for the Bearcats. Charlie was also a fine Bearcats’ wrestler.
Their father, Chuck, a retired Bentworth School District teacher and head wrestling coach for more than a decade, is a sixth-generation family farmer.
