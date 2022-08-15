Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health, located at 100 Wonsettler Road in Scenery Hill, has expanded its health and wellness services with the offering of a Pilates class.
The class “Intro to Pilates at WPT” is taught by Mat Certified Pilates instructor, Rachel Dziak, PT, DPT, ATC.
It is offered Tuesday and Thursday mornings starting at 6 a.m. Single classes run $20, and a bundle of eight classes cost $15 apiece or $120.
“This is the first workout class that we are offering outside of our physical therapy and private one-on-one (workout) sessions,” Dziak said. “It is Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 6 a.m. It is a ton of core work and flexibility (tailored) to everyone’s fitness levels. You can make it as challenging as you want or as easy as you want.”
The Pilates class debuted July 26.
“We have had some really good turnout,” Dziak said. “I am so happy with everyone that we have had so far. I am above and beyond thrilled with this participation, and the people who have shown up have given me 110 percent. I have had high school students to people who are in their 70s. They tell me they feel so good after a workout. They told me they had so much more energy. I feel like everyone has been doing really well.”
Dziak said Pilates is an exercise system that really focuses on strength and control and developing your core foundation.
“Strengthening your core will help your daily tasks get easier, prevent injury, and help everyone function to the best of their ability,” she said.
Dziak said Pilates is a natural adjunct with physical therapy.
“I really love Pilates because I feel it is such a great adjunct to physical therapy,” she said. “Our main goal is to get people back to functioning and doing everything that they want to do, and giving them the tools so they can continue on and know what to do if ever injuries occur again. I think Pilates is so great because it focuses on building that good foundation and stabilization, and that in turn helps a lot of other exercises to be easier, and helps people participate in their normal activities of life.”
Dziak said Pilates provides a sense of mental relaxation.
“There have been some really great studies that show how Pilates can help with mental health and help with that relaxation,” she said. “When you are struggling with something, get your body moving. That is something most people need.”
Cliff Wonsettler is a Physical Therapist and Owner of Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health. He said their mission is to bridge the health gap between where you are today and where you want to be. He said adding Pilates to their lineup was a no-brainer.
“Rachel had demonstrated an interest in coming to me saying this (Pilates) was something that she wanted to pursue,” he said. “The fact that she is interested in it and has a passion around it, and it does perfectly align with our mission which is to create more opportunities for the community to have access to preventative health and wellness strategies and opportunities that will help them feel better. There is a wide array of people that can benefit from and be challenged by Pilates. We felt like it was a natural progression because we are going to continue to move more and more into the wellness and preventative medicine and health space as opposed to staying strictly on the reactive side of medicine.”
Wonsettler plans to expand his health and wellness programs to give broader opportunities for people to participate in.
“We have a lot to offer this community in shaping the overall well-being of everyone,” he said. “We are going to continue to offer more robust services in addition to our one-on-one personal training, and Pilates. We want to create an opportunity to break down some of the silos in healthcare and have access to physical therapy, nutritionists, wellness coaches, Pilates and Yoga instructors, group fitness classes, and cooking classes.
He continued, “We want to make sure that you are optimally living your life doing the activities that you love without limitations, feeling like you are in control of your health and making sure whether you are 20 or 50, by the time you are 80 you are living your best possible life imagined and every stage in between. We believe the future of healthcare is that model, and we are trying to lead the way.”
For more information visit www.wonsettlerpt.com
Sponsored content brought to you by Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health.