At Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health, in Scenery Hill, helping their patients achieve long-term, pain free living is their upmost priority.
“Our staff is uniquely positioned to help our patients excel,” Cliff Wonsettler, owner and physical therapist, said. “We try to understand what drives a person. We want to eliminate any issues and barriers and focus on what motivates our patients to help them reach their goals.”
With six full-time physical therapists and four support staff members, WPT is able to offer one-on-one, specialized care that focuses on patients’ full needs, not just stretches and exercise.
“We make sure we know all we can about our patients,” Wonsettler said. “Physical therapy is a very personal, intimate experience.”
Tailored treatment plans and their holistic approach also help to make a difference.
“We really value and understand how important lifestyle choices are and how much stress can affect physical pain and affect recovery,” Wonsettler said. “When you’re stressed, your physical pain is amplified. We intentionally have conversations to help discover any stressors and work to help move things in the right direction.”
Meet the dedicated WPT team:
Cliff Wonsettler, physical therapist/owner - Cliff received his Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Pittsburgh in 2008, and is a certified strength and conditioning coach through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
Additionally, he received certifications in the application of Dry Needling, am Level 1 and 2 certified in the Selective Functional Movement Assessment (SFMA), and has a Level 1 certification from the Titleist Performance Institute, which is designed to help golfers understand how their physical issues may affect their golf swing.
Charlie Wonsettler, physical therapist - Charlie graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2017 with his Doctor of Physical Therapy. Specializing in the areas of dizziness, balance and movement disorders, Charlie focuses treatment on neuro-muscular diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease, vestibular (dizziness) disorders, CVA (stroke) , Multiple Sclerosis, traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord injuries.
Charlie is certified in LSVT BIG, an effective, evidence-based and empowering treatment for people in all stages of Parkinson’s disease with application to other neurological conditions.
In addition to working with neurological disorders, Charlie is certified in SFMA. SFMA is a movement based diagnostic system which systematically finds the cause of pain - not just the source - by logically breaking down dysfunctional movement patterns in a structured, repeatable assessment.
Kelsey Little, physical therapist - Kelsey graduated from Duquesne University in 2016 with her Doctorate in Physical Therapy. She received a bachelor’s degree in biology and a bachelor’s degree in health sciences from Duquesne University in 2014.
While Kelsey has experience treating all diagnoses, she specializes in treating the neurologic population. Kelsey is certified in NDT, a hands-on technique to help clients recruit their appropriate muscles while completing their daily tasks.
Lenny Murgi, physical therapist - Lenny graduated from Duquesne University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in biology and bachelor’s degree in health science. He went on to receive his Doctor of Physical Therapy from Duquesne in 2019.
Lenny enjoys working with a wide variety of patients, from young athletes to older adults. He has taken SFMA and FMS (Functional Movement Screen). The FMS is a movement screen designed for athletes that is used to identify dysfunction in balance, stability, and mobility in order to identify potential risks for injury along with deficits to guide your training program.
Patrick Dumais, physical therapist - Patrick graduated from Shenandoah University in 2020 with his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. Previously, he earned his bachelor’s degree in health sciences from Marymount University.
Patrick is a firm believer in the WPT approach of holistic patient-centered care. His desire to help bridge the gap between rehab and sports performance has prompted him to pursue the CSCS certification through the NSCA, which he plans to complete in 2021. Patrick’s main areas of focus are orthopedics, sports performance/rehab and chronic pain.
Macy Guisto, physical therapist - Macy graduated from Thomas Jefferson University with her Doctorate in Physical Therapy in May of 2020. She completed her undergraduate studies at Penn State University receiving her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, movement science.
She is fully committed to providing patient-centered care focused on allowing patients to ultimately return to the activities that they love. Macy is passionate about incorporating training that is highly functional with an emphasis on living well and creating lasting healthy habits.
To learn more about the Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health team and how they can help you, call (724) 945-5161 or visit wonsettlerpt.com.
Sponsored content brought to you by Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health.