New year, same nagging health-related problems.
“It doesn’t have to be that way for people,” says Cliff Wonsettler, a Physical Therapist and Owner of Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health.
“Little aches and pains come up, and you think it will go away,” he said. “Sometimes it does, but other times those little things hang around, and it slows down your life and your participation with the activities that you love.”
2023 is the time to take charge of your health.
“Be proactive,” he said. “You don’t have to have massive amounts of pain to go to physical therapy. PT can dramatically improve the way your body feels, ultimately helping you improve your confidence with everyday activities and hobbies alike.”
Wonsettler said physical therapy is a great way for people wanting to get their health back.
“Don’t wait until a yearly check-up with your doctor to first address the issue. This delay can prolong the healing process and potentially worsen the problem.”
Another misnomer people have is they need a referral from a doctor to begin physical therapy.
“You do not need a referral from a doctor. We can assess your baseline, then develop a plan to overcome any hurdles impacting your health.” said Wonsettler “We really dig and ask a lot of questions, playing the role of counselor, coach, motivator and cheerleader to help you overcome mental barriers. This is one of the most difficult aspects of addressing health issues, but it is totally essential.
“We want to get you in the right mindset to increase your odds of success,” he said. “If you put the work in, believe things can change, and are willing to step outside of your comfort zone, you will give yourself the best chance of achieving the outcome you are looking for.”
Wonsettler said change is sometimes hard for people, especially when it comes to their health.
Wonsettler said building and fostering relationships with clients is a win-win proposition in helping them achieve their goals.
“We facilitate those relationships and make sure you don’t feel like a number, but an individual,” he said. “You circumstances are unique and unlike anyone else. Your healthcare should be tailored to fit you. We are doing our best to raise the bar and make a difference in whatever small way we can.”
Wonsettler said his vision for Wonsettler Physical Therapy and Specialized Health was born out of a desire to create a place where mind, body and spirit can be changed for the better.
“After working in conventional PT settings for more than nine years, it became very apparent to me that most physical therapy clinics fail to offer their clients a holistic approach to healing,” he said. “We see things differently. We want to have a conversation about your diet. How are you managing the stress in your life? If you’re not able to do what you want physically, what is at the bottom of what’s holding you back? We humans are not compartmentalized silos. All facets of our lives factor into how we feel and perform.”
