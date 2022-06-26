Student athletes spend countless hours developing skills related to their sport, but to be at their peak performance level, student athletes must dedicate a tremendous amount of time and effort to conditioning, nutrition, and recovery. No matter how well athletes prioritize their health, injuries can still occur. This is why injury prevention is an important part of an athlete’s routine.
While there is a long list of reasons for why an athlete could sustain an injury, there are steps that athletes can take to reduce the likelihood of future injuries.
Cliff Wonsettler, Wonsettler Physical Therapy owner and physical therapist says “Most people train the things they personally enjoy doing. For example, I do resistance and cardio training four to five times a week because I love it, but I do very little stretching. However, mobility and flexibility are likely my biggest weak links and would likely be the cause of a future injury.”
One of the most common reasons for an injury is overuse.
Sometimes it’s hard to know what your biggest warning signs in relation to potential injuries are,” Wonsettler said. “Having a trained outside source assess your potential for injury is an important first step, so that you can stay in the game.”
“At WPT, we can tell you exactly what you need to be working on so that you’re optimized for your sport and stay injury free,” Wonsettler said. “I’ve seen some of the best athletes not be able to finish their careers due to injury. You should be doing everything you can to end your athletic career on your own terms and not at the hands of an injury.”
“There has to be a focus on supplemental training, especially if training for a specific sport,” Wonsettler said. “If you’re a wrestler, you’re spending a lot of time on the wrestling mat. There’s no supplement for being on the mat, but if you’re only doing that and nothing else, you’re leaving something on the table. Cross training will not only decrease your likelihood of injury, but increase performance.”
If an athlete is trying to return to their sport after an injury, proper recovery and rehabilitation are vital. Even small injuries can manifest into bigger issues if they are not properly addressed.
“What’s really important is that we are meeting someone were they are. If you’re a college athlete, we won’t have you do the most benign, basic exercises. Conversely, If you’ve never trained outside of your sport, we won’t have you powerlifting on day one,” Wonsettler said. “We focus on exercises that will progressively push you to your goals and constantly modify your treatment plan to get you to the next level, ASAP.”
Taking mental health into consideration is another component of recovery.
“Even high-level athletes struggle with doubt and negative thoughts that will hinder their performance,” Wonsettler said. “We try to steer them in the right direction to reframe their mindset.”
Overall, Wonsettler said his practice works to focus on the patient’s overall needs and getting them back to what they love to do.
“It is important to feel that you are on the right trajectory”
About Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health
Wonsettler Physical Therapy stives to go beyond the surface level and gets to the root of what’s holding patients back physically. Their dedicated staff offers one-on-one, specialized care that focuses on patients’ full needs. With tailored treatment plans and their holistic approach, they offer a unique individual approach.
To learn more about the Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health team and how they can help you, call 724-945-5161 or visit wonsettlerpt.com.
Sponsored content brought to you by Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health