Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing during the afternoon. High 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.