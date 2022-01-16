If you suffer from migraine headaches, you may benefit from physical therapy to help decrease your symptoms. Migraines are a neurological condition marked by intense, often debilitating headaches. These headaches can also be accompanied by symptoms like nausea, sensitivity to light or sound and numbness or tingling.
“Everyone deals with headaches at one point or another,” Charlie Wonsettler, a physical therapist at Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health, said. “Roughly 80% of people suffer from a migraine at some point. Luckily, most people have just one, but 10% to 15% suffer from chronic issues. Migraines are something we see quite often.”
Physical therapy is not typically thought as a treatment option for migraines. However, certain techniques and modalities can reduce or eliminate symptoms and pain. Wonsettler said migraines are often secondary issues resulting from upper body injuries, poor posture or closely related to other disorders that can be addressed through physical therapy.
“We try to treat neck pain and upper body issues that could be directly related,” Wonsettler, who specializes in the areas of dizziness, balance and movement disorders, said. “Most headaches, including migraines, can be attributed to poor posture or poor workspaces.”
It’s important to remember that there are many different reasons for developing headaches and migraines including hormonal ranges (which mainly affects women) poor posture and injury.
“Think of it like a measuring cup. If you have a tight muscle in your neck, you start to fill up your cup. When it overflows, you get migraines or headaches. That’s when things usually start to get out of control,” Wonsettler said.
Treatment - and relief- is individualized and often includes manual therapy, exercise and education. A consultation with a physical therapist can determine if physical therapy may be helpful.
“At WPT, we work to develop a plan that not only addresses and fixes any posture issues, but we look to make lifestyle changes that can have long-lasting results,” Wonsettler said. “Knowledge is power and understanding why symptoms are the way they are is important.”
Wonsettler said that pain and headaches play a large role in the way our bodies respond to our surroundings.
“Pain and headaches are so diffuse in the brain. It’s a part of our memory. Our vision. Our hearing. Our taste and touch,” he said. “We look at the whole individual on a very deep level. We have to really figure out what’s going on physically and mentally before we can get an individual back to doing what they love to do. Function is the most important aspect of therapy. If you’re not functional, you’re not living your best life.”
About Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health
Wonsettler Physical Therapy, located in Scenery Hill, strives to go beyond the surface level and gets to the root of what’s holding you back physically to not only help you get better, but stay better too.
Their dedicated staff, comprised of six full-time physical therapists, one part-time physical therapist and five support staff members, offers one-on-one, specialized care that focuses on patients’ full needs. With tailored treatment plans and their holistic approach, they offer a unique individual opportunity to help people regain their freedom to move.
To learn more about the Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health team and how they can help you, call 724-945-5161 or visit wonsettlerpt.com.
Sponsored content brought to you by Wonsettler Physical Therapy and Specialized Health.