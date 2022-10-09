Macy Guisto, a Physical Therapist at Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health, located at 100 Wonsettler Road in Scenery Hill, sees the impact that chronic pain has on her patients on a daily basis.
She is fully committed to providing patient-centered care focused on empowering each patient to achieve their goals.
“If there is one thing I want you to know if you’re dealing with pain, it’s this - YOU CAN OVERCOME PAIN! IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE THIS WAY FOREVER. PAIN DOES NOT HAVE TO BE SOMETHING THAT INTERFERES WITH YOUR LIFE, AND WE CAN HELP!”
Guisto graduated from Thomas Jefferson University in May of 2020 with her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. Prior to Thomas Jefferson she earned her B.S. in Kinesiology from Penn State University. She started at WPT in June of 2021.
She said a large passion of hers is working closely with each patient to uncover what drives that individual most -- tapping into this potential can allow the patient to excel immensely at achieving their goals.
“I pride myself on providing a holistic approach to patient care in which we focus not only on the physical aspect of movement optimization, but also the mental component,” she said.
Guisto said each patient receives an individualized plan of treatment.
“It is very individualized, so when somebody comes in and they complain about chronic pain, the first thing I want to do is make sure that person has time to tell their story and they really feel heard because ultimately everyone walks a different path,” she said. “I really need to know where that person is coming from in terms of their state emotionally and how that ties into their chronic pain, and how their chronic pain affects their everyday life, and how they are unable to do the things they love to do every day. We work together to overcome every obstacle that is in their way when they start moving their body again.”
Guisto said having a positive mental attitude is important.
“That is arguably the most important thing in my mind,” she said. “A part of overcoming that chronic pain is having a more open mindset and having more self-positive thoughts. That is easier said than done. I think that is one of the hardest things for people to overcome. They need to start believing that their life could be different.”
Guisto believes in Wonsettler Physical Therapy’s holistic approach.
“WPT provides me with the unique opportunity to connect with my patients on a deeper level during our 1-on-1 sessions to facilitate lasting healthy changes,” she said. “Within each session, I am truly able to gain a deeper appreciation for my patients journey thus far -- in turn allowing me to guide them on this new path to health.”
Guisto said at WPT they like to conceptualize each patient’s pain recovery.
“We like to think of it like climbing a mountain,” she said. “Essentially the patient is the backpacker and the physical therapists are the pain coach and guide along that journey. You are creating this plan and there are going to be obstacles and it is going to be hard. My job and the other PT’s job is to sit down and highlight everything they have accomplished to this point. Our job is to celebrate those small wins and help them get through that obstacle and keep them going towards the summit of the mountain ultimately.”
Guisto said WPT also focuses on getting patients to live a healthier lifestyle.
Guisto said witnessing a patient’s journey from start to finish is rewarding.
“It helps drive me to be so interested in helping someone in this community of people because it brings me so much joy and passion,” she said. “It keeps me going every day to facilitate a change like that. It makes me so excited that I can help someone see that their life can be remarkably different and they can do everything that they love, and they don’t have to be kept from that because of pain.”
Cliff Wonsettler, owner of Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health, said he sees the joy in Guisto’s work helping others.
“She is somebody that sees the potential and opportunity in front of a person she is working with,” he said. “When that opportunity and potential is realized by the person, it gives her a ton of joy.”
For more information visit www.wonsettlerpt.com
