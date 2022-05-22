Wonsettler Physical Therapy to host FREE strength basics training clinic for older adults.
Wonsettler Physical Therapy is hosting a FREE strength basics training clinic for adults who are 50 and older on Saturday, June 18. The clinic, “If You’re 50+, You Need More Muscles,” will increase awareness and help emphasize the importance of maintaining an active and fit body for older individuals.
“Most of the time, individuals don’t realize that they are beginning to lose their strength,” Cliff Wonsettler, Wonsettler Physical Therapy owner and physical therapist, said. “If you know what signs to pay attention to, then you will notice when everyday tasks or your favorite activities become more difficult to complete. Ideally, you want to take action before you begin to notice a decline, but it’s never too late.”
The interactive clinic will be held in-person and will feature breakout sessions that will work to identify individual areas of concern for participants.
“Once you start to lose muscle mass, you continue to lose muscle mass. We want to help people course correct before they start having issues and start to lose their independence,” Wonsettler said.
Wonsettler said older individuals start to lose their independence when they struggle to get out of a low chair without armrests or struggle to get up from the toilet.
“This is a problem that can be addressed,” he said. “We’re going to offer tangibles at the end of the clinic based on individual deficits. If you have trouble standing up from a low chair, we’ll give you exercises to help you improve.”
Other areas of concern include shoulder pain or weakness when lifting heavy object above your head and grip strength.
“Grip strength is one of those unusual things that are directly correlated to mortality,” Wonsettler said. “Poor grip strength is an indication that your mortality would be lower than someone with good grip strength.”
Wonsettler encourages even the most active older individuals to participate.
“Walking or running alone isn’t enough. You can’t neglect the strength component of physical activity. People think their legs are getting strong when they are walking or running, and while they may be addressing muscle endurance, they aren’t addressing strength,” he said. “There’s more you should be doing and I’m not talking about body building in the gym.”
Instead, Wonsettler encourages a few simple strength exercises several times a week.
“This will provide an increase in overall strength, independence and longevity,” he said. “It’s not appealing for someone to live to 100 when they are spending the last 15 years of their life in a nursing home. You can really improve your quality of life by incorporating a strength program.”
More on “If You’re 50+, You Need More Muscle”
This free clinic is open to men and women who are ages 50 and older on Saturday, June 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Wonsettler Physical Therapy & Specialized Health, 100 Wonsettler Road, Scenery Hill. Space is limited. To reserve a spot, visit www.wonsettlerpt.com/wptevents.
WORKSHOP PRESENTING PHYSICAL THERAPISTS
The following physical therapist will present “If You’re 50+, You Need More Muscle”:
·Cliff Wonsettler, DPT, CSCS
·Charlie Wonsettler, DPT
·Tyra Abdalla, DPT
·Sara Ryan, DPT
·Rachel Dziak, DPT
