Picture this: an adrenaline-fueled race that combines the thrill of a Spartan race with the rugged charm of a Tough Mudder event, all set against the backdrop of Wonsettler Farm in scenic Scenery Hill, PA. Welcome to the inaugural WPT Farm Games, the most exhilarating endurance race you’ll experience this summer!
On Saturday, July 15, from 2-4 p.m., athletes and adventurers are invited to gather at 100 Wonsettler Road for an epic test of strength and camaraderie. Cliff Wonsettler, the owner of Wonsettler Physical Therapy and Specialized Health, describes it as “an endurance style race held on that combines running, walking, and challenging obstacles throughout.”
Imagine running through lush cow pastures, hurdling hay bales, and scaling tractors. You might even find yourself handling a scoop of cow manure—yes, you read that right! It’s all part of the Farm Games experience that promises to be a thrilling adventure like no other.
But don’t worry, the race offers alternative routes to suit all fitness levels, ensuring that everyone can participate, regardless of their fitness level.
“You don’t have to be a super-macho athlete to participate,” Wonsettler said. “The main focus of the race is to have a personal challenge and to overcome obstacles, rather than competing for the fastest time. The event is designed to foster a supportive and encouraging environment. No one gets left behind.”
Not only will you challenge yourself physically, but you’ll also be supporting a noble cause. All proceeds from the WPT Farm Games will be donated to the From Alex With Love Foundation, a scholarship and philanthropic fund dedicated to honoring the memory of Alexzandra Loos, a talented student and athlete whose life was tragically cut short in 2004.
WPT Farm Games will be spectator friendly and friends/loved ones are encouraged to attend.
After conquering the course, participants and spectators will be rewarded with an epic celebration. The race course ends at the WPT clinic where there will be an unforgettable party filled with music, pizza, hot dogs, burgers, and beer. Whether you’re an athlete or a spectator, everyone is welcome and this post-race extravaganza promises to be a fantastic way to cap off an incredible day.
Registration is open to individuals aged 16 and above, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary adventure.
Visit www.wptfarmgames.com to secure your spot and embark on a journey that will leave you exhilarated, inspired, and hungry for more.
The farm is calling—will you answer?
